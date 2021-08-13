What is the autumn forecast in Europe?

As summer has brought opposite and disastrous extremes across Europe, AccuWeather forecasters released their 2021 autumn forecast, reporting that the season “may offer a glimmer of hope for these hard-hit regions.”

According to the AccuWeather’s international long-range forecasting team Tyler Roys and Alan Reppert, La Niña pattern developing in the Pacific will affect weather patterns across the globe, will be the driving force behind the conditions throughout the fall.

The season officially begins with the autumnal equinox on Sept. 22. The winter of 2020-2021 also featured a La Niña pattern, so the transition season this year may hold some similar highlights to last year.

Some relief from stormy weather in central Europe

As the La Niña pattern ramps up across Europe during the months of September, October and November, the storm track that has been dominating over the northern portion of the continent will gradually shift south across the continent.

This will come as a relief to portions of Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg and northeastern France, where torrential rainfall produced historic flooding during the month of July. A drier pattern expected for the autumn months will be favorable for areas still recovering from flooding.

Fewer storms in the coming months over north-central Europe, especially during the second half of autumn, will bring favorable harvest conditions from southern England to Poland as the region dries out, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Drier soil will allow heavy machinery to navigate fields better during harvest.

Temperatures across the region will also be near normal throughout autumn as this will be one of two sections of the continent where heat waves aren’t expected during the autumn months, said Roys. Normal high temperatures typically range from 70-73 F (21-23 C) in early autumn to 39-47 F (4-8 C) late in the season across the region.

Western Europe faces storm concerns

Before the storm track fully shifts south in autumn, some storminess will linger over Ireland and the United Kingdom to start the season — and some of these storms may pack a tropical punch.

Despite a record-setting hurricane season in 2020, none of the tropical storms survived the trek across the northern Atlantic Ocean, with all of the systems dissipating before reaching Europe. AccuWeather forecasters warn that this year could be a different story.

With sea-surface temperatures about 2-5 degrees Fahrenheit (1-3 degrees Celsius) above normal this year, there is plenty of energy to sustain any tropical features that track through the region, said Reppert.

During the first half of the season a tropical system would be most likely to strike in the region of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and northern England. But as the storm track shifts south into late October and November, this threat would also shift south into northwestern Spain and Portugal.

The tropics won’t be the only source of stormy weather across western Europe in autumn.

A La Niña pattern ramping up during the autumn and taking hold during the winter would bring a windstorm season similar to the 2020-2021 season in western Europe. The number of windstorms during last year’s season was right around normal, and AccuWeather forecasters expect the same this year. Similar to the tropical storm threat, the areas mostly likely to be impacted by windstorms will shift from northwestern Europe to southwestern Europe as the season progresses, bringing more storms into France and Spain than normal.

Normal high temperatures from the beginning of September to the end of November go from the 60s F (16-21 C) to the upper 40s F (7-9 C) across the U.K.

Flood threat to develop in central Europe

While the southerly storm track will offer a break for parts of Europe, others may not benefit from the seasonal pattern change.

A weather pattern with some storminess in western Europe combined with a blocking pattern over Scandinavia and Russia can lead to the development of cut-off low pressure areas, said Roys. That could set the stage for potent storms across southern Europe this fall.

Rounds of these storms can bring periods of rain, which can lead to above-normal precipitation for the season. With each passing storm, the risk for flooding across the Alps and northern Italy will increase as the rugged terrain can help to enhance rainfall.

The development of these storms over southern areas may also lead to the development of medicanes. A medicane forms when a nontropical storm feeds off the warm waters of the Mediterranean and develops tropical storm characteristics. While they are often short-lived, they can bring heavy rainfall and locally strong wind gusts to the Mediterranean region.

As of the middle of August, sea-surface temperatures in the eastern Mediterranean are about 5-7 F (3-4 degrees C) above normal, explained Reppert. Temperatures are even about 2-4 F (1-2 degrees C) above normal in western portions of the body of water.

Periods of heavy rainfall can also spread into southern Italy and into the Balkans, especially during late October and November.

However, it may be a different story on the other side of the Mediterranean.

The near-normal temperatures that persisted across Spain during the summer months are predicted to continue throughout autumn. In September, normal high temperatures are in the 70s F (21-26 C) and drop generally into the lower 60s F (16-18 C) by the end of November.

According to Roys, Spain typically experiences stormy weather during the end of October and into November — and this year will be no exception. As storms move across the country frequently, the risk for flash flooding can increase, especially if areas are repeatedly hit by rounds of heavy rainfall.

Summerlike warmth to linger in the east

A theme across much of Europe this autumn will be near- to above-normal temperatures, and eastern portions of the continent will be an area where the heat will persist past summer.

Conditions from Sweden to northern Ukraine and into western Russia will be warm through most of September, October and November. Temperatures will remain above normal, but normal temperatures also trend down throughout the season.

The average high temperature in eastern Europe is around the upper 60s F (18-21 C) in early September then falls into the lower 30s F (around zero C) by the end of November. In the Balkans and Greece, normal high temperatures drop from the upper 80s F (29-32 C) to the 60s F (16-21 C) over the same time frame.

Roys also added that when storms track into eastern Europe they can still bring enough of a cold blast to bring some early snow threats, especially later in the autumn.

Farther south, the more intense heat of the summer is expected to linger across southern Italy and the Balkans, especially early on, stated Reppert.