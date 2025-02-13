The Bucharest International School of Management (BISM) and ECHO School organized an event today dedicated to the future of the labor market, addressing emerging trends, the impact of technology and artificial intelligence, and Generation Z’s expectations for their careers. Experts from various fields, alongside business representatives and students, analyzed the essential skills for the future and how organizations can support young professionals’ development.

One of the key topics discussed was the role of education in preparing young people for the challenges of the labor market.

“The role of schools is shifting from merely providing information to developing skills. From so-called transversal skills, such as critical thinking and problem-solving, to technical skills related to new technologies, such as becoming familiar with artificial intelligence. Furthermore, schools in this new context must be agile and create new programs quickly for emerging professions. For example, at BISM, we offer a specialized undergraduate program in digital marketing, while at ECHO School, we have three programs covering three essential areas of video game development,” said Radu Atanasiu, Associate Dean at BISM.

Amid the growing influence of the global economy, in a world where digitalization and sustainability are priorities, the demand for creative jobs is increasing, and young people are increasingly drawn to flexible opportunities that offer autonomy and allow them to pursue their passions.

“Generation Z needs flexibility, understanding, and support to succeed. My ideal job consists of two key components: people and passion. It’s a place where my contribution is valued, and I feel that I add real value to the company I’m part of,” said Cosmin Nastasă, a BISM student.

The video game development industry is one of the fields that reflect these changes. As the industry expands globally, the demand for specialists in this sector is growing significantly, with salaries varying based on experience and location. In Romania, the biggest workforce shortages in the game development industry are felt in the areas of design and animation.

“There is also a constant demand for senior specialists whose experience extends beyond technical skills and includes transversal skills such as leadership and the ability to manage complex projects,” mentioned Mariana Lupuianu, Head of Talent Acquisition at Amber.

Research data shows that young people are increasingly interested in emerging fields and professional retraining. Awareness of the importance of continuous learning and adaptability to new labor market demands drives them to seek opportunities in sectors such as technology, training, and wellbeing.

“We see that young people are targeting jobs in IT, but surprisingly, there is also significant interest in training and development, where many young people anticipate the need for reskilling and continuous education to remain professionally relevant. Additionally, fields like wellbeing and psychology are becoming attractive to younger generations, as they recognize the importance of mental health and overall wellbeing,” emphasized Silvia Luican, founder of iZi Data.

As technology accelerates changes in the labor market, the challenges are not only professional but also personal. Paul Olteanu, Master Trainer & Coach, explained that this acceleration has adverse effects on the nervous system and overall wellbeing, both individually and at the societal level. “In this context, I believe it is essential to develop a set of meta-skills, regardless of the career path we choose. Sir Ken Robinson, in his book Imagine If, identifies eight such fundamental competencies: curiosity, creativity, critical thinking, communication, collaboration, compassion, citizenship, and inner balance,” he added.

The conclusions of the event revolved around several key themes: flexibility, continuous learning, empathy, authentic communication, value creation, and creativity.

Insights from Other Speakers at the Event

Alina Marian, VP Human Resources, Cărturești

Beyond our creative projects, where we frequently collaborate with freelancers, even in our bookstores, we are adapting schedules to make room for learning. Many of our booksellers are students, and for them, Cărturești is not just a workplace but a natural space that aligns with their rhythm. The work schedule is designed to allow time for classes and the many discoveries that come with student life.

Young people who dream of a global career must overcome not only geographical barriers but also knowledge barriers, which means investing in transferable skills such as foreign languages, digital competencies, critical thinking, and adaptability.

At Cărturești, we see bookstores as places where books, ideas, and people travel beyond borders. That is why we are part of international networks such as RISE Bookselling and the European and International Booksellers Federation (EIBF), where our booksellers participate in knowledge exchange programs.

Diana Simion, Associate Professor, BISM

In the face of accelerated changes, uncertainty, and an unpredictable future, it is no surprise that resilience, flexibility, and agility have climbed to second place among key future skills—according to the World Economic Forum’s 2025 report on the Future of Jobs. The ability to overcome obstacles, learn from mistakes instead of avoiding them, and continuously recalibrate one’s actions helps individuals confidently navigate waves of change.

Empathy will be the superpower that allows us to access and understand different perspectives. It will complement critical thinking and creativity in constructing and delivering meaningful messages.

Paul Olteanu, Master Trainer & Coach

Continuous learning is indispensable in a world of constant change. Without an ongoing learning and adaptation process, the risk is either to become irrelevant in the job market or to experience a decline in work quality to the point where it is no longer competitive.

The impact of technology is significant, accelerating labor market transformations. For example, the rapid development of artificial intelligence has led to task automation, making certain professions or aspects of them less necessary or easier to outsource.

Silvia Luican, Founder iZi Data

New technologies and AI are increasingly taking over technical and documentation tasks, which heightens the importance of interpersonal and relationship-building skills. Young people understand this and are placing greater emphasis on personal development, seeking environments where they can establish authentic connections.

Mariana Lupuianu, Head of Talent Acquisition, Amber

Automation and AI are transforming the game development industry, creating new opportunities in fields such as game design, UX/UI design, digital marketing, and content creation.

Roxana Drăghici, Head of Sales, eJobs

Romania still lags in career assessment and lifelong learning, but in major university centers, there is a growing interest in volunteering, NGOs, career counseling, professional certification courses, and even starting a career much earlier than young people did 5–10 years ago.

Gabriel Stancu, Lecturer at ECHO School & Head of Studio at Amber

Despite AI models that can generate almost any image composition, jobs in fine arts and graphic design have not disappeared and do not seem likely to. On the contrary, the artists we work with successfully use AI to enhance their work.

Andrei Ungureanu, Agile Transformation Director, Coca-Cola

We tend to underestimate long-term change while overestimating short-term shifts. There will be jobs we cannot yet imagine, requiring us to reinvent ourselves and reassess our relationship with work.

Diana Filimon, Co-Founder of Gen, Știri

Generation Z actively seeks a balance between work and personal life, prioritizing mental health and looking for an organizational culture that fosters innovation and collaboration. However, economic instability and social isolation caused by remote work pose challenges for their professional integration.

Mihai Zânt, Executive Coach & Trainer, Co-Founder CareerShift

Freelancing is undoubtedly the top choice in creative industries moving towards the gig economy. However, freelancers face the challenge of maintaining engagement with their overall mission.

As technology continues to shape the future of work, adaptability, lifelong learning, and human-centric skills will become the foundation for career success in the years to come.