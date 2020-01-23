Where does Romania stand in the Transparency International’s Corruption Index?

The fight against corruption has either stalled or taken steps back in over two thirds of the countries worldwide, according to the latest Transparency International’s Corruption Index for 2019. The Governments of Canada, France, UK or USA have become more corrupt in the experts’ and businessmen’s perception, reveals the TI annual report on corruption.

The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) by Transparency International points to the levels of corruption perceived among governments on a scale from 0 to 100, with the zero warning that the public sector of a country is extremely corrupt. The ranking is surveying 180 states and territories.

Romania has also seen a dramatic fall in the corruption perception ranking, climbing down in 2019 to the same score as in 2012, meaning that the local business environment is perceiving a lot more corruption in the public sector in Romania than eight years ago.

Therefore, Romania has a score of 44 out of 100 in 2019, on a par to Hungary and South Africa and only point above the global average, which is 43 points. Across the European Union, the average point stands at 66 points. Only Bulgaria has a lower score than Romania and Hungary in the EU.

The least corrupt countries worldwide are Denmark (87 points), New Zealand (87) and Finland (86), and the most corrupt ones are Somalia (score 9), South Sudan and Syria.

The U.S. score has dropped to 69 in the 2019 ranking, the lowest score in the past 8 years. Canada (coming 12th with a score of 77) has also drooped by 4 points compared to the 2018 index. Both France, which has a score of 69, ranking 23rd, and UK, coming 12th, with a score of 77, have lost three points.

Germany and Japan has maintained their positions, with Italy being the only GT state that reported a slight increase, by one point (51st, score 53).

However, 22 countries have significantly improved their score during 2012-2019, including Greece (ranking 60th, score 48) and Estonia (18th, score 74).