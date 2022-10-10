Which are the top residential neighborhoods in Romania?

Traffic, landmarks, air and cost per square meter can all matter a lot when you’re looking for a home. A new index, called T.R.A.I shows the standard of living, compiling the 4 indicators, which refer to shops, supermarkets, bars and restaurants, schools, kindergartens, playgrounds, parks, medical facilities.

The top of the neighborhoods in Romania with the highest score

Aviatorilor, Bucharest – 67,9

Zorilor, Cluj-Napoca – 60,3

Gruia, Cluj-Napoca – 57,3

Dorobanți, Bucharest– 57,2

Primăverii, Bucharest– 57,1

Piața Romană, Bucharest – 55,1

Centrul Vechi, Cluj-Npoaca – 53,7

Piața Victoriei, Bucharest – 53,3

Bariera Poștei Bucov, Ploiești – 53,1

Centrul Istoric, Bucharest – 52,9

According to Bogdan Suditu – associate professor dr. University of Bucharest and housing expert Make Better Association, the road traffic plays a crucial role in the landscape of high-ranked districts, but there also also other major factors.

“Everyone is talking about traffic. It’s traffic because we produce traffic, because we had no other option. The cheap housing option was far from what the city is all about – public transport. Unfortunately, he says, very often neighborhoods have been built, sometimes with hundreds or thousands of residents, and no public transportation connection has ever been requested. Landmarks like parks, schools and kindergartens should not be the obligation of investors. It is a need for the residents, a responsibility for the public authorities, but all these things must go together. If they don’t go together, planned, the results will be negative”, explained Bogdan Suditu.