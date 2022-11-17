Which is the average age at which Romanians start smoking?

The average age of onset in the consumption of tobacco products among Romanians is 18.6 years, and in the case of 12.4% of smokers, the appearance of this behavior happened before the age of 14, according to a study carried out by The National Anti-Drug Agency, released on the National No Tobacco Day on Thursday.

At the national level, according to the results of the latest study in the general population (General Population Survey), carried out by the National Anti-Drug Agency, after alcohol, smoking tobacco cigarettes registers the second level of prevalence of drug use in the Romanian population. According to this study, the average age of onset is 18.6 years.

The analysis of the average age of onset in the consumption of tobacco products indicates that almost three quarters (71.1%) of the respondents stated that they smoked for the first time before reaching the age of 20, for 12.4% the occurrence of this behavior happened – before the age of 14 (12.4%).

Differentiation by gender highlights differences in behavior towards experimental tobacco consumption: 67.2% prevalence of consumption among the male population, compared to 49.4% among the female population.

To test the need for an intervention, those who smoked at least once in their life were asked if they had ever talked to a medical professional about smoking and its consequences. The data show that 87.6% of them mentioned that they did not have such a dialogue.

The National Day without Tobacco is marked, every year, on the third Thursday of November, in order to sensitize the Romanian population regarding the benefits of quitting smoking.