Which is the most common phobia in Romania?
Interested in identifying which phobias are the most common, the experts at PsychicWorld.com collated a seed list of the 15 most well-known phobias and analysed Google search findings in order to find out the most common phobia in Romania.
The most common phobia in Romania is trypophobia, with an average search volume of 5,100 searches a month. Whether it’s pancakes, sponges or honeycomb, people with this phobia fear small holes, particularly when they appear in clusters.
Agoraphobia (fear of open spaces) and claustrophobia (fear of confined spaces) rank in second and third place, with 1,400 and 500 average searches per month respectively.
Romania’s least searched-for phobia is hemophobia, or fear of blood, with only 20 monthly searches.
The most common phobias in Romania
|Ranking
|Phobia
|Phobia meaning
|Average Monthly Search Volume
|1
|Trypophobia
|fear of holes
|5,100
|2
|Agoraphobia
|fear of open spaces
|1,400
|3
|Claustrophobia
|fear of confined spaces
|500
|4
|Acrophobia
|fear of heights
|400
|5
|Arachnophobia
|fear of spiders
|350
|6
|Thanatophobia
|fear of death
|200
|=7
|Mysophobia
|fear of germs
|150
|=7
|Ophidiophobia
|fear of snakes
|150
|9
|Trypanophobia
|fear of needles
|100
|=10
|Cynophobia
|fear of dogs
|70
|=10
|Social Phobia
|fear of social situations
|70
|=10
|Astraphobia
|fear of thunderstorms
|70
|=10
|Monophobia
|fear of being alone
|70
|14
|Aerophobia
|fear of flying
|30
|15
|Hemophobia
|fear of blood
|20
With most people spending more time inside over the last couple of years, is it possible that there is now more anxiety surrounding going outdoors? This theory could be plausible, as agoraphobia is Romania’s second most common phobia, with 1,400 monthly searches on average.
Claustrophobia, or fear of confined spaces, ranks in third place with 500 searches on average.
The most common phobias in Europe
|Ranking
|Phobia
|Phobia meaning
|Average monthly search volumes per country
|1
|Trypophobia
|fear of holes
|2,991
|2
|Agoraphobia
|fear of open spaces
|2,810
|3
|Arachnophobia
|fear of spiders
|877
|4
|Acrophobia
|fear of heights
|679
|5
|Claustrophobia
|fear of confined spaces
|665
|6
|Thanatophobia
|fear of death
|286
|7
|Trypanophobia
|fear of needles
|240
|8
|Mysophobia
|fear of germs
|229
|9
|Cynophobia
|fear of dogs
|197
|10
|Social Phobia
|fear of social situations
|182
|11
|Aerophobia
|fear of flying
|177
|12
|Ophidiophobia
|fear of snakes
|165
|13
|Monophobia
|fear of being alone
|149
|14
|Astraphobia
|fear of thunderstorms
|110
|15
|Hemophobia
|fear of blood
|103
Echoing Romania, trypophobia (fear of holes) is also Europe’s biggest phobia, with 2,991 average searches per month.
Agoraphobia (fear of open spaces) again ranks in close second place, with an average search volume of 2,810. From anxiety about crowded spaces to a fear of public transport, people who suffer with this phobia struggle facing situations without an opportunity to escape quickly.
In third place, arachnophobia, or fear of spiders, has 877 searches per month on average.
Hemophobia, or fear of blood, comes in last place, with an average of 103 searches per month. While most people dislike blood and medical procedures, people who suffer from hemophobia have an extreme fear that may prevent them from avoiding injections and other types of medical care altogether.