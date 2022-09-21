Which is the most common phobia in Romania?

Interested in identifying which phobias are the most common, the experts at PsychicWorld.com collated a seed list of the 15 most well-known phobias and analysed Google search findings in order to find out the most common phobia in Romania.

The most common phobia in Romania is trypophobia, with an average search volume of 5,100 searches a month. Whether it’s pancakes, sponges or honeycomb, people with this phobia fear small holes, particularly when they appear in clusters.

Agoraphobia (fear of open spaces) and claustrophobia (fear of confined spaces) rank in second and third place, with 1,400 and 500 average searches per month respectively.

Romania’s least searched-for phobia is hemophobia, or fear of blood, with only 20 monthly searches.

Ranking Phobia Phobia meaning Average Monthly Search Volume 1 Trypophobia fear of holes 5,100 2 Agoraphobia fear of open spaces 1,400 3 Claustrophobia fear of confined spaces 500 4 Acrophobia fear of heights 400 5 Arachnophobia fear of spiders 350 6 Thanatophobia fear of death 200 =7 Mysophobia fear of germs 150 =7 Ophidiophobia fear of snakes 150 9 Trypanophobia fear of needles 100 =10 Cynophobia fear of dogs 70 =10 Social Phobia fear of social situations 70 =10 Astraphobia fear of thunderstorms 70 =10 Monophobia fear of being alone 70 14 Aerophobia fear of flying 30 15 Hemophobia fear of blood 20

With most people spending more time inside over the last couple of years, is it possible that there is now more anxiety surrounding going outdoors? This theory could be plausible, as agoraphobia is Romania’s second most common phobia, with 1,400 monthly searches on average.

Claustrophobia, or fear of confined spaces, ranks in third place with 500 searches on average.

Ranking Phobia Phobia meaning Average monthly search volumes per country 1 Trypophobia fear of holes 2,991 2 Agoraphobia fear of open spaces 2,810 3 Arachnophobia fear of spiders 877 4 Acrophobia fear of heights 679 5 Claustrophobia fear of confined spaces 665 6 Thanatophobia fear of death 286 7 Trypanophobia fear of needles 240 8 Mysophobia fear of germs 229 9 Cynophobia fear of dogs 197 10 Social Phobia fear of social situations 182 11 Aerophobia fear of flying 177 12 Ophidiophobia fear of snakes 165 13 Monophobia fear of being alone 149 14 Astraphobia fear of thunderstorms 110 15 Hemophobia fear of blood 103

Echoing Romania, trypophobia (fear of holes) is also Europe’s biggest phobia, with 2,991 average searches per month.

Agoraphobia (fear of open spaces) again ranks in close second place, with an average search volume of 2,810. From anxiety about crowded spaces to a fear of public transport, people who suffer with this phobia struggle facing situations without an opportunity to escape quickly.

In third place, arachnophobia, or fear of spiders, has 877 searches per month on average.

Hemophobia, or fear of blood, comes in last place, with an average of 103 searches per month. While most people dislike blood and medical procedures, people who suffer from hemophobia have an extreme fear that may prevent them from avoiding injections and other types of medical care altogether.