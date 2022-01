Mangalia is the most humid city in Romania, according to a new study by HouseFresh, who used WeatherSpark.com to collect humidity data for 18,830 cities worldwide. On it’s most humid day, the city experiences category ‘muggy’ humidity for 34.3% of the day.

Other findings show that the most humid city in the world is Patna, India, which has “miserable” humidity for 99.2% of the day, while Höfn, Iceland, is the most humid city in Europe, experiencing “dry” humidity for 99.1% of the day.

The 20 most humid cities in the US all reside in Florida, ranging from 36.8% to 48.7% “miserable” humidity. The Maldives is the most humid travel destination, experiencing ”miserable” humidity for 96.6% of the day.