Which seaside resort is the main destination preferred by Romanians?

The latest study carried out by Reveal Marketing Research aimed to identify the attitudes, behaviors and perceptions of Romanian tourists regarding holidays spent on the Romanian coast, reveals that Mamaia (45%), Eforie Nord (36%) and Costinești (31%) are the top destinations preferred by Romanian tourists for a future holiday on the Romanian coast. The main reasons why Romanian tourists prefer Mamaia resort are the previous positive experience (42%), the options for spending free time (39%) and the equipped beaches (35%), the study argues.



According to the study carried out by Reveal Marketing Research, in the top of the most visited resorts on the Romanian coast we find Mamaia (67%), Costinești (60%) and Eforie Nord (60%).

Carrying out a detailed analysis, we notice that Mamaia has been frequented, over time, to a significantly greater extent by people with high incomes, over 4000 lei (79%), by mature people over 55 (76%) and by those with children (70% vs. 61% people without children).

Regarding the level of satisfaction with the resorts on the Romanian coast, it can be observed that the highest degree of satisfaction is recorded in the evaluation of the Mamaia resort (78%), especially in the case of young people aged between 25-34 years (83 %) and those without children (82%). Among those between the ages of 35-55, the degree of satisfaction with the general vacation experience in the Mamaia resort is 81%, especially in the case of those with medium incomes, respectively 84%.

The next resort in the satisfaction list is Eforie Nord (73%), especially for those aged over 45 (76%), those with children under 14 (78%) and those with medium incomes (79%).

The destinations preferred by Romanian tourists for their next holiday on the Romanian coast are the Mamaia resorts (45%), this being preferred especially by young people between 18-34 years old (49%) and by those with high incomes, over 4000 lei (52 %), followed by Eforie Nord (36%), preferred especially by those aged over 45 (40%), with children (41%) and with medium incomes (between 2500 and 4000 lei) – 39% and Costinești (31%), resort preferred by men (35%), aged between 18 and 24 (39%), without children (38%), rather middle-income (36%).

Why do most Romanian tourists choose Mamaia as their holiday destination for the summer season?

The most important motivation underlying this choice is the previous positive experience, being a resort suited to individual needs (42%), an aspect mentioned to a significantly greater extent by women (48% vs. 36% men), young people between 24-35 years old (52%), but also those with medium incomes (49%). Mamaia is also a resort chosen by those interested in leisure activities, thanks to the various options for spending free time (39%). This reason is mentioned to a greater extent by those aged between 25-44 years (45%), both people with medium incomes, between 2500-4000 lei (56%), and high incomes, over 4000 lei (55% ) and rather by men (43% vs. 35% women). Another motivation that attracts tourists to Mamaia is the landscaped beaches (35%), mentioned to a greater extent by mature people over 45 (41%), but also by those with children (42%).

And the variety of activities available on the coast of Mamaia leads 29% of those interviewed to choose this destination, those who are more often looking for new or varied experiences are those aged between 45-55 (42%), those with children under 14 (37%) but also those with incomes over 4000 lei (46%).

The fact that Mamaia is perceived as a modern, premium and luxurious resort is important for 22% of tourists, especially for those with high incomes, over 4000 lei (28%), for those aged 45-55 (27%) and for men (26% vs. 19% women). This motivation is mentioned to a lesser extent by those between the ages of 25-44 (19%), for whom motivations such as previous experience and entertainment opportunities available in Mamaia are much more important.

At a closer look, we notice that the main age group that prefers Mamaia as a tourist destination and are more satisfied with what this resort offers them are young people between 25-34 years old. 24% of them choose Mamaia for the good accommodation conditions, especially for the good organization and the hotels located close to the beach.