Which were the cheapest European destinations for the Pentecost mini-vacation?

According to a report issued by an online travel agency, Romanian tourists chose some of the most popular European cities for the Pentecost mini-vacation, ideal destinations for a 3-5 day city break trip.

So, the most popular destinations for the Pentecost mini-vacation are: London, Brussels, Rome, Paris, Milan, Vienna, Dublin, Istanbul, Dortmund and Madrid, with the cheapest ones being London, Brussels and Rome.

These cities are frequently chosen by Romanians for city breaks in Europe, being extremely attractive in terms of attractions and activities for tourists. Moreover, in many of these destinations there are large communities of Romanians, so the option for them for the Pentecost holiday can also be justified by the desire of people to visit their families, taking advantage of the free days.

The most expensive destinations booked for Pentecost are Amsterdam, Paris, Dubai, destinations that traditionally have higher flight prices. On the opposite side, the cheapest destinations chosen by Romanians for mini-vacations are Vienna, Brussels and Milan, cities that are included in the portfolio of many of the airlines operating in Romania.

The online travel agency also recorded some records for the period of this mini-vacation. For example, the most expensive return ticket was on the route Bucharest – Marrakech and cost 626 euros, being bought 28 days before departure. The most expensive one-way ticket was on the route Bucharest – Munich and cost 411 euros, but it was also purchased at short notice, just 8 days before departure.

On the other hand, the cheapest one-way ticket was 20 euros, on the Craiova – Madrid route, but it was bought 64 days before, an additional proof of the fact that early booking prices offer a significant discount. Also, the cheapest return ticket was 88 euros, on the route Bucharest – Vienna, bought 98 days before departure.