Who are the most successful men in Romania in 2022?

Since 1999, November 19 has been celebrated as International Men’s Day. The objectives of this day include focusing on the health of men and boys, improving gender relations, promoting gender equality and presenting male role models.

On the website www.barbatidesucces.ro, Romanians voted who are the most successful men in 2022. A total of 2,879 people voted and in the top 10 we find athletes, artists and businessmen.

Although they seem to have nothing in common (David Popovici with Gheorghe Zamfir; Cartarescu with Hagi; Tiriac with Smiley or Dines with Rebengiuc) there is a common thread that unites them all, a quality that they share and that made them acquaintance with success: PASSION.

The determination, confidence and stubbornness with which they followed their passion transformed them into what they are today: the most successful men in Romania. David Popovici did not make any compromises when it came to his passion: swimming. Cartarescu did not give up writing for a more menial job. And Dines dreamed of becoming a writer from a young age, and when he got his hands on a book about the C++ programming language, he turned into the most successful code writer in Romania, with a business now valued at billions of dollars.

Therefore, our top once again recognizes the performances of these 10 men, but also reveals to us the recipe for success: that of following your passion, even when it would be easier to give it up and take it on a simpler path. There is no success in the absence of passion!

The top is available here.

The voting period was September 15 – October 15, 2022 and, in total, 2,879 people voted. Each person who voted had the opportunity to list 3 successful men from Romania. 1st place received 100 points, 2nd place received 66 points, and 3rd place received 33 points. The top was obtained by adding up the number of points for each nominated name.