Who will represent Romania at Miss Planet International pageant?

Romania will be represented at Miss Planet International by Mihaela Alexandra Grigore, a 25-year-old woman from Bucharest, consultant in food safety, model and volunteer, graduate of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, where she has a BA and a master degree.

Mihaela is 1.77m tall and ranked second at Miss Romania in December 2017.

“To represent Romania at Miss Planet International is not just an honour, but also a huge responsibility, as it gives me the opportunity to plead for the causes I believe in: quality education, zero poverty, climate action, etc.

I believe in the Miss Planet International’s mission and I consider that reaching the sustainable development goals is very important for all of us. The beauty of the goals is that everybody can contribute and each contribution, small or large, will have a positive impact on our planet.

I like to see how far my limits can go and I have always believed that you can obtain almost anything if you are passionate and devoted,” Mihaela Alexandra Grigore stated.

Miss Planet International is a movement that aims at meeting the United Nations’ sustainable development targets, by creating models worth following.

The competition was postponed this year for 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will take place in Cambodia in March 2021.

“Our mission is to seek the perfect women to represent our mission to preserve our beautiful planet. A beautiful woman who truly believes and supports all causes related to conservation efforts being carried out by champions of the planet. Our contestants will spread the message of hope for planetary conservation efforts through the support of corporate sponsors and governmental ministries throughout the world,” reads the pageant’s website.

The Miss Planet International 2019 pageant was held at the Diamond Island Theater on March 1st in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, with the winner being Monique Best from South Africa.