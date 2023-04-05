Winter episode in April: Cold, snow and wind in several counties

The winter episode in April is continuing with further snowfall alerts issued by the meteorologists.

Meteorologists have issued two codes yellow – one for strong wind gusts in Dobrogea and eastern Muntenia and one for snow and snow cover in Moldova, eastern Transylvania and the Eastern Carpathians – as well as an orange code for heavy snow, blizzard and consistent snow cover in Botoșani, Iasi, Vaslui, Suceava, Neamț and Bacău counties. The latter warning is valid until Thursday at 14:00.

The National Meteorology Administration announced that between April 5, 10:00 a.m. – April 8, 10:00 a.m. the weather will be particularly cold, with snow and wind gusts prevailing in the north, northeast, east and southeast of the country.

“The weather will be particularly cold, and temperatures will be 8…12 degrees below multi-year averages. In the northern half of the country there will be precipitation predominantly in the form of snow, and locally and temporarily the wind will intensify, with speeds generally of 45…55 km/h especially in the south and east of the country, as well as in the mountains”, according to ANM.

On Wednesday morning, the snow layer exceeded 30 cm in several areas of Moldova.

“In the counties of Botoșani, Iași and Vaslui, as well as in the low area of ​​the counties of Suceava, Neamț and Bacău, it will snow and a new layer of consistent snow will be deposited. The wind will intensify with speeds of 55…75 km/h, there will be a blizzard and very low visibility. Locally, 30…50 l/m2 will accumulate”, ANM also reports.

ANM data showed that in Bârnova, not far from Iasi, the snow cover was 38 cm. In Bacău it measured 30 cm, and in Roman, 25 cm.

The most recent serious winter episode in April is six years ago, the snow cover was thicker then and it snowed after the middle of the month.