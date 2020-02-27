Wizz Air adjusts flight schedule to Italian routes due to change in demand

Wizz Air has announced today that due to the decreasing trend in demand on its Italian routes caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus it has realigned its flight schedule resulting in significant cancellations on specific routes to Northern Italy between March 11 and April 2 2020, during this period around 60% or total Italian capacity has been cut. The usual frequency schedule remains unchanged after the 2 April 2020

Passengers with bookings affected by this change are automatically informed at least 14 days prior to the original date of the flight and accommodated on an alternative route at the earliest possible date. Customers who have booked directly on wizzair.com or the airline’s mobile app will receive an email notification, in which they are offered the free rebooking or full refund or 120% refund of the original fare in airline credit.

AFFECTED ROUTES (WEEKLY FREQUENCIES)

Country Route WEEKLY FLIGHTS

11-18Mar WEEKLY FLIGHTS

18-25Mar WEEKLY FLIGHTS 25Mar-2Apr Romania Cluj-Napoca – Milan Bergamo from 7 to 2 from 7 to 2 from 7 to 2 Romania Cluj-Napova – Bologna from 3 to 1 from 3 to 1 from 3 to 1 Romania Cluj-Napoca – Bari from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 Romania Cluj-Napoca – Rome Ciampino from 4 to 1 from 4 to 1 from 4 to 1 Romania Cluj-Napoca – Treviso from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 3 to 1 Romania Craiova – Milan Bergamo from 4 to 2 from 5 to 2 from 7 to 2 Romania Craiova – Bologna from 2 to 0 from 2 to 0 from 2 to 0 Romania Craiova – Rome Ciampino from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 3 to 1 Romania Iasi – Milan Bergamo from 4 to 2 from 5 to 2 from 7 to 2 Romania Iasi – Treviso from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 3 to 1 Romania Bucharest – Milan Bergamo from 11 to 4 from 11 to 4 from 11 to 4 Romania Bucharest – Bologna from 6 to 2 from 6 to 2 from 7 to 2 Romania Bucharest – Bari from 5 to 2 from 5 to 2 from 7 to 2 Romania Bucharest – Rome Ciampino from 10 to 3 from 10 to 3 from 10 to 3 Romania Bucharest – Catania from 3 to 1 from 3 to 1 from 4 to 1 Romania Bucharest – Naples from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 Romania Bucharest – Pisa from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 3 to 1 Romania Bucharest – Terviso from 6 to 2 from 6 to 2 from 11 to 4 Romania Suceava – Milan Bergamo from 4 to 2 from 5 to 2 from 5 to 2 Romania Suceava – Bologna from 2 to 0 from 2 to 0 from 2 to 0 Romania Suceava -Rome Ciampino from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 3 to 1 Romania Timisoara – Milan Bergamo from 5 to 2 from 5 to 2 from 7 to 2 Romania Timisoara – Bologna from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 Romania Timisoara – Bari from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 3 to 1 Romania Timisoara – Rome Ciampino from 3 to 1 from 3 to 1 from 3 to 1 Romania Timisoara – Treviso from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 Romania Iasi – Bologna from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 Romania Bucharest – Torino from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 3 to 1 Romania Iasi – Rome Ciampino from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 Romania Iasi – Catania 1 weekly 1 weekly from 2 to 1