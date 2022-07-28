Wizz Air announces two new routes from Romania to Italy

Wizz Air has announced today the addition of two new routes from Romanian airports to two destinations in Italy. Romanians can now travel from Bucharest to Ancona, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting December 13th. Additionally, another flight will depart from Cluj-Napoca to Perugia, every Wednesday and Sunday, starting December 14th. Seats for the new services are already available online from as low as 24.99 EUR / 119 RON.

Popular among Romanians travelling for their holiday and to reunite with friends and family in the Italian Peninsula, these new additions add up to the existing services already operated from Romania to various destinations in Italy, the country with the most WIZZ destinations available from Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca. Together with the two new destinations, Wizz Air will operate to Italy 12 routes from Bucharest ‘Henri Coanda’ International Airport and 9 routes from Cluj ‘Avram Iancu’ International Airport. Thus, Romanian passengers will be able to travel with these two new low-fare Wizz Air flights to two of Italy’s most notorious historical cities. One of the most important ports of the Adriatic Sea, with a history of over two thousand years, Ancona is a perfect destination for those looking forward to a holiday on the beach and to discovering marvellous history. Located in the centre of Italy, Perugia is a city with a rich arts history, also home to one of the oldest universities in Europe.

Evelin Jeckel, Acting Network Officer at Wizz Air, said: “We are continuously seeking to expand our route network from Romania and offer various destinations in Europe and beyond at the lowest fares, even during these challenging times for our industry. The new routes operated from the Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca airports to Ancona and Perugia will provide Romanian passengers with more holiday destinations and alternatives for visiting friends and family in Italy. We look forward to welcoming travellers on board our first flights departing to the two beautiful Italian cities.”

ROUTE DAYS STARTING FROM FARES FROM Bucharest – Ancona Tuesday, Saturday December 13th 2022 24.99 EUR / 119 RON Cluj-Napoca – Perugia Wednesday, Sunday December 14th 2022 24.99 EUR / 119 RON