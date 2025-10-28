“Women Holding Women” – art, emotion and community

Women Holding Women (WHW) is a project dedicated to women facing emotional and social vulnerability. It offers a safe space for expression, reflection, and support through creative workshops, art therapy, and community activities — inviting participants to reconnect with themselves and rediscover the regenerative power of creativity.

WHW brings together artists, cultural educators, and a psychotherapist in a shared effort to provide support through art, aiming not only for individual expression but also for the creation of a community — a group of mutual support and sisterhood that will continue beyond the duration of the workshops, held at Seneca Anticafe.

Over twenty-five workshops have brought together 95 women in a creative journey that combined glass engraving, clay modeling, reflective photography, expressive collage, textile art, poetic writing, and culinary memory. Through these techniques, participants explored themes such as identity, care, inner balance, and reconnection — with themselves and with others.

“At every moment in my life women came out of nowhere and reached out their hands to me. I felt the love of the women in my family.”

(Iulia Iordan, “What Does a Beautiful Woman Look Like?”, poem from the project’s Poetic Journal)

Throughout these encounters, fragments of glass, raw clay, textiles, colors, paper, and culinary memories were transformed into personal art pieces — visual and tactile confessions about femininity, fragility, and strength.

Some of these experiences will materialize into 10 collective art installations, created together with artists, cultural educators, and workshop participants. These installations will be exhibited for one month at Seneca Anticafe and in other locations around the city — cafés, libraries, and flower shops — where the public will be invited to interact with the artworks and contribute with their own reflections and additions. The installations thus become a visible network of empathy and dialogue through art, continuing the conversation started in the workshops.

In November and December, the art therapy workshops will continue at the Marie Curie Hospital, offering mothers of hospitalized children a space for breathing, expression, and support. At the same time, the project team is preparing a Poetic Journal that will gather the participants’ stories, transformed into poems by author Iulia Iordan, as well as an online platform meant to carry this initiative further, offering support to women outside Bucharest as well.

Through Women Holding Women, Seneca Anticafe reaffirms its role as a cultural, educational, and community space — dedicated to transformation through creativity, learning, and mutual support — a place where women can rewrite their stories, together.

Implemented by Asociația SNK, in partnership with the Museum of Maps, the Bucharest Metropolitan Library, and the Dăruiește Viață Association, the project is co-funded by the Administration of the National Cultural Fund (AFCN).