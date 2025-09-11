The Romanian Society of Neurosurgery will host the 50th edition of its Congress, an anniversary event themed “Challenges in Neurosurgery: Present and Future”, between September 17–20, 2025, at the “Dumitru Fărcaș” Student Culture House in Cluj-Napoca. The congress will bring together more than 350 Romanian specialists from universities and neurosurgical hospitals across the country, alongside international guests from renowned centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Brazil, Argentina, and India.

The opening ceremony will take place on September 18 in the presence of Romania’s Minister of Health, Dr. Alexandru Florin Rogobete, and the Deputy Mayor of Cluj-Napoca, Dan Tarcea. From the academic and medical community, participants will include Prof. Univ. Dr. Anca Dana Buzoianu, Rector of the “Iuliu Hațieganu” University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Prof. Univ. Dr. Ioan Ștefan Florian, President of the Romanian Society of Neurosurgery and host of the event, as well as Prof. Dr. Torstein R. Meling, President of the European Association of Neurosurgical Societies.

The day preceding the congress, September 17, will be dedicated to the 29th Edition of the French Course in Neurosurgery, organized in collaboration with the Société de Neurochirurgie de Langue Française.

“This event reflects one of the richest neurosurgical traditions in Southeast Europe, with more than 50 years of activity. This year, we will welcome speakers from four continents, with the congress designed as a collaborative meeting with leading international associations and institutions in the field. It will be an extraordinary opportunity for neurosurgeons from this part of Europe to gain visibility, share experiences and knowledge, and build new opportunities for collaboration and friendship,” said Prof. Univ. Dr. Ioan Ștefan Florian, President of the Romanian Society of Neurosurgery.

The congress will feature over 130 scientific presentations delivered by international speakers, covering topics such as vascular neurosurgery, neuro-oncology, and spinal pathology. In addition to scientific sessions, the program will include workshops and complex case studies discussions, encouraging knowledge transfer and the exchange of best practices. Discussions aim to update diagnostic and treatment standards, integrate research outcomes and technological innovations into clinical practice, and support the professional development of young doctors.

The event will also host the Young Neurosurgeons’ Corner, with 20 scientific papers presented by students and residents, designed to encourage young professionals’ involvement in scientific research.

Organized in partnership with the Société de Neurochirurgie de Langue Française (SNCLF), the International Academy of Neurosurgical Anatomy (IANA), the Southeast Europe Neurosurgical Society (SeENS), and the Euroacademia Multidisciplinaria Neurotraumatologica (EMN), this year’s congress marks a milestone for Romanian neurosurgery, providing a premier platform for international and local specialists to exchange knowledge and expertise.

Details about the Program and Speakers can be found on the dedicated webpage: 50th Congress of the Romanian Society of Neurosurgery | with international participation