Yellow Alert for Snow and Strong Winds in Transylvania, Moldova

The National Meteorological Administration announces that, between November 20, 8 pm and November 21, 10 am, snowfall will be intense and heavy in the mountains, where a layer of snow of 10-20 cm will be deposited.

According to the Yellow Code warning for snowfall and wind, there will be gusts in the Western Carpathians with speeds generally of 50-60 km/h, and in the Southern and Eastern Carpathians of over 70-90 km/h.

Also, in Transylvania, then in Moldova, snowfall will prevail, and locally a layer of snow of generally 5-10 cm will be deposited.