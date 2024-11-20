Yellow Alert for Snow and Strong Winds in Transylvania, Moldova
The National Meteorological Administration announces that, between November 20, 8 pm and November 21, 10 am, snowfall will be intense and heavy in the mountains, where a layer of snow of 10-20 cm will be deposited. According to the Yellow Code warning for snowfall and wind, there will be gusts in the Western Carpathians with speeds generally of 50-60 km/h, and in the Southern and Eastern Carpathians of over 70-90 km/h. Also, in Transylvania, then in Moldova, snowfall will prevail, and locally a layer of snow of generally 5-10 cm will be deposited. The wind will intensify, with speeds of 40-50 km/h.
Another Yellow Code, for wind, targets Dobrogea, western and southern Oltenia, as well as southern, central and eastern Wallachia. The wind will have gusts of 50-70 km/h.
The information issued yesterday is valid, of moderate precipitation, snowfall and snow cover, wind intensification, until the evening of November 23, there will be precipitation in all regions. In the south of the country, rain will prevail, and in the rest of the regions there will be precipitation mainly in the form of sleet and snow and a snow cover will be deposited, more consistently in the mountains. In places, frost will be deposited. Precipitation amounts of 15-25 l/sq m will accumulate, and especially in the hilly and mountainous areas they will exceed 30-40 l/sq m. Locally there will be wind intensification in all regions, with speeds generally of 50-60 km/h. In the mountains, gusts will exceed 70 km/h, and especially in the highlands over 90 km/h, blowing the snowfall and scattering the snow.
Until tonight at 8 p.m., a Yellow Wind Code is in effect in Banat, Crișana, Maramureș, most of Moldova, locally in Transylvania and on the coast, with speeds of 50-70 km/h. In the mountains there will be gusts of 70-80 km/h, and at high altitudes they will exceed 90 km/h.
