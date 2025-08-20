Yellow Heat Alert: 11 Counties and Bucharest Hit 37°C

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has issued a yellow code warning for heatwave and high thermal discomfort, valid on Thursday in Banat, southern Crișana and Oltenia, southern and central Muntenia, as well as southwestern Dobrogea.

The warning is in effect on Thursday between 12:00 and 21:00 in the counties of Arad, Timiș, Caraș-Severin, Mehedinți, Dolj, Olt, Teleorman, Giurgiu, Ilfov, Călărași, in Bucharest, and in the continental area of Constanța County.

“On Thursday (August 21), heatwave conditions and high thermal discomfort will affect Banat, southern Crișana and Oltenia, southern and central Muntenia, and southwestern Dobrogea. The temperature-humidity index (THI) will locally reach the critical threshold of 80 units. Maximum temperatures will range between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius, with the highest values in southwestern regions,” meteorologists announced.

During the night from Thursday to Friday, instability will occur in the west and northwest, while on Friday it will be felt mainly in the northern half of the country. On Friday, heatwave conditions and high thermal discomfort will persist in the southern and southeastern parts of the country.

In Bucharest, the weather will become scorching, with rising thermal discomfort. The sky will be mostly clear, and winds will be light to moderate. The maximum temperature, higher than the previous day, will reach around 35 degrees Celsius.