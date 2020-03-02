Young man from Gorj infected with coronavirus, cured. Suspicions on other cases

The young man from Gorj who was the first confirmed with coronavirus on Romania’s territory has been declared cured, yet he will stay in hospital. The Head of the Emergency Situations Department, Raed Arafat said the young man cannot be allowed to to leave the hospital and go home, as the members of his family are still in quarantine.

52 people are currently under quarantine over coronavirus in Romania, while other 8,167 are isolated at home. The other two patients confirmed with Covid-19 in Cluj and Timisoara are in good condition and don’t have fever.

Other suspicions

A 3-year-old child from Galati was admitted at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Galati after he had fever. The child’s parents were isolated at home after having returned from Italy. The kid did not travel in Italy and he had fever after the parents returned in Romania.

An 8-month-old baby and his mother, who has recently come back from Italy were isolated at the Pediatric Ward of the County Hospital in Targu-Jiu. The baby is suspected of getting the Covid-19 virus.