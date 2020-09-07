Young researcher from university in Cluj, the only one in Romania to win “the Nobel of the European grants”

Alexandra Baneu, a young researcher from Babes-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca, has won a European project worth almost EUR 1.2 M organised by the European Research Council (ERC), being the only one in Romania who is among the winners.

“Alexandra Baneu is the only researcher from Romania included on the list of those 436 winners in Europe within the competition held by the European Research Council (ERC). The project proposed by her, entitled ‘NOTA-Note-taking and Notebooks as Channels of Medieval Academic Dissemination across Europe’, will benefit by the grant given by ERC within the Starting Grants competition with a total financing of EUR 1,175,100. Only 13% of the projects filed have been selected for financing”, reads a UBB press release.

Alexandra Baneu says that the team within the Centre of Ancient and Medieval Philosophy led by professor doctor Alexander Baumgarten, has created the intellectual context for “such a large scale project”.

Next to her team, Alexandra will study for the upcoming five years “the notebooks” of the medieval students, with the aim of reenacting a part of the history of the medieval universities from this original perspective.

“The European Research Council competitions represent the most difficult and exclusive European grants competitions, being informally known as the European Grants Nobel. Their winners are acknowledged as high-profile European researchers, who are expected to have scientific contributions that should stimulate and prompt paradigmatic changes in the ongoing fields of research. I am glad that UBB will be the headquarter of this European project in the area of human social sciences”, said UBB rector, professor doctor Daniel David.