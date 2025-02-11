Youth Initiatives Forum, 6th Edition: “The Power to Act”

The French Embassy in Romania and the French Institute of Romania announce the 6th edition of the Youth Initiatives Forum, an event dedicated to young people aged 15 to 25 who wish to actively engage in society. The forum will take place from February 10 to March 10, 2025, across more than 10 cities in Romania, providing a space for dialogue, collaboration, and inspiration for youth interested in civic engagement.

This year’s theme, “The Power to Act,” highlights the importance of youth participation in society and explores ways in which they can become agents of change. Public interaction and participation in educational workshops will be facilitated by 15 partner NGOs (13 from Romania and 2 from France), offering a diverse range of interventions and interactive sessions.

A Platform for Exchange and Engagement

The forum includes a series of activities designed to encourage idea exchange and active participation among young people:

Conferences and roundtable discussions with experts and activists

Film screenings followed by debates

Educational workshops in schools and public spaces

Interactive discussions and workshops on key topics such as climate change, human rights, and mental health

Event Program

The program consists of two types of events:

1️⃣ Public Events (Open-Access with Prior Registration)

Opening Plenary Session (Bucharest) – A series of workshops, film screenings, and debates at the French Institute of Romania, Cinema Elvire Popesco, on February 13, 2025.

Climate Youth Dialogues (Bucharest) – An interactive workshop to develop the first National Youth Declaration on Climate Change. The registration link and more details can be found on the Facebook event page.

Information about other events organized across the country will be announced soon on the social media channels of the partner NGOs.

2️⃣ Partner NGO Workshops in Schools & Universities

Partner NGOs will organize workshops and activities in French or Romanian across various schools and universities in Romania, encouraging youth involvement in civic, educational, and sustainability initiatives. These activities will take place in both large and small cities, including Bucharest, Sibiu, Pitești, Iași, Ploiești, Satu Mare, Cernavodă, Câmpulung, Mozăceni, and Hotarele, from February 10 to March 10, 2025.

Full program & workshop details: Event website

Official Opening on February 13, 2025

Although the 6th edition of the Youth Initiatives Forum began on February 10, the official opening will take place on February 13, 2025, at Cinema Elvire Popesco (09:30 – 15:00).

Participants will have the opportunity to hear from:

Julie Pasquet, a French “artivist” from the collective Le Bruit qui Court, who will speak about civic engagement and youth activism.

Testimonials from young activists involved in ALEG and STEA NGOs.

Notable speakers in civic engagement, including:

Elena-Alexandra Miron , co-founder of the Youth Sustainability Platform

, co-founder of the Youth Sustainability Platform Andrada Istrate , sociologist

, sociologist Răzvan Petri & Vlad Adamescu, co-founders of Politică la Minut, a civic initiative supporting civil society and youth participation

Simultaneous French-Romanian translation will be available throughout the plenary session.

Free access upon prior registration via this form: Registration Form

Romania Journal is supporting the event as media partner.