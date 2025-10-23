The Creative Arts & Events Association, in partnership with Sector 2 City Hall, is organising Yummy Fest: Healthy Eating Festival for Children on October 25–26, as part of the second edition of the educational project “School of Nutrition – For the Little Explorers of Healthy Eating.”

The event, taking place at Veranda Mall (23 Ziduri Moși Street, Bucharest), is dedicated to children, teenagers, parents, and teachers, promoting balanced eating habits and the prevention of childhood obesity through education and interactive activities.

Admission to Yummy Fest is free.

Learning through play, taste, and creativity

Over the two-day festival, children will be invited to join hands-on workshops, educational games, and interactive demonstrations, turning the learning process about healthy nutrition into a fun and memorable experience.

Workshops at Yummy Fest (open daily between 11:00 and 19:00) include:

Healthy cooking: children learn how to combine vegetables into tasty and balanced recipes;

Mask painting: a workshop that sparks creativity and imagination;

Textile design: painting fruits and vegetables on table napkins – blending art with nutrition education;

Seed mosaics: children create artwork inspired by nature;

Healthy sandwiches: kids discover how to turn a simple snack into a nutritious choice;

First aid & healthy eating: essential lessons on safety and wellbeing;

Soroban mental arithmetic workshop.

In addition, Eugen Cozma, a children’s theatre instructor, will hold creative workshops and educational games throughout the festival, helping young participants learn interactively about healthy food and the importance of balanced nutrition.

Workshops will take place in two daily sessions, at 11:00 and 16:00.

Shows and Stage Fun

The festival stage will host artistic performances by children’s choirs from the National Cantus Mundi Programme, bringing energy, music, and joy to the event dedicated to health and learning through play.

A special highlight of Yummy Fest will be the interactive theatre show featuring mascots named Nutricia and Vitamin, who will guide children through a colourful story about healthy eating habits. Through play, dance, and dialogue, the little ones will learn alongside Yummy Fest’s friendly heroes about the importance of fruits, vegetables, and hydration in a fun and educational way.

Nutrition education should begin early in schools and communities

“We want to bring nutrition education where it is most needed: into schools and communities. The World Health Organization’s data are alarming. Globally, in 2022, nearly one billion people were living with obesity, and by 2030, the number is expected to reach 1.3 billion. That’s why nutrition education must start early, by understanding the long-term effects of poor dietary choices on health”, said Dr. Mirela Livadariu, Primary Laboratory Medicine Specialist and Nutrition Technician.

An educational programme for children, parents, and teachers

The School of Nutrition project, running from September to October 2025, of which Yummy Fest is part, is co-funded by Sector 2 City Hall with non-reimbursable funds from the Local Budget, under Law 350/2005.

The programme targets children aged 6–14, teachers, and parents, aiming to:

educate children on healthy eating habits;

prevent childhood obesity and related diseases;

promote a balanced lifestyle among families;

build an informed and health-conscious community.

Nutrition education is an investment in the future

“We aim for Yummy Fest and the entire School of Nutrition project to grow into a national movement for children’s health. Through educational festivals, workshops, and awareness campaigns, we want to help children and parents understand the importance of balanced nutrition and daily physical activity. According to the latest WHO Childhood Obesity Surveillance Initiative (COSI) study conducted between 2022 and 2024, almost 28% of Romanian children aged 7–9 are overweight, and 12% are already obese. This situation is alarming, and nutrition education is not just a health issue; it’s an investment in the future of our society. Prevention begins at home and at school, and we want to be a real support for the community”, said Alexandra Dinu, President of the Creative Arts & Events Association.

The entire School of Nutrition project is coordinated by a team of nutritionists, educators, and health specialists under the guidance of Dr. Mirela Livadariu, Primary Laboratory Medicine Specialist and Nutrition Technician.

Event: Yummy Fest –Healthy Eating Festival for Children

Dates: October 25–26, 2025

Location: Veranda Mall (23 Ziduri Moși Street, Bucharest)

Schedule: Saturday & Sunday, 11:00 – 20:00

️ Free entry