Yuri, the child who lost both parents in the war in Ukraine and ended up alone in Romania

Yuri arrived alone at the border with Romania, coming from the Odessa region. His parents were both killed on the same day in the war in Ukraine.

Most of the people fleeing from Ukraine to Romania, fleeing the war in which more than 3,000 people were killed and wounded, and entire cities were devastated, are women and children.

The case of Yuri, who later came into the care of a placement center in Romania, is not unique, say the representatives of the Save the Children organization, who do not give more details about him in order to protect his identity.

After receiving humanitarian assistance at Isaccea Customs, Yuri entered the protection and care system for children who entered Romania unaccompanied.

Unaccompanied children are those children who enter the territory of Romania without parents or other legal representatives. They can enter Romania alone or with an adult relative or a person who takes care of them and in any case they benefit from protection.

Children who are not accompanied by adults are taken over by a mobile team of the DGASPC in order to establish, according to Law 272/2004 on the protection and promotion of the rights of the child, a special protection measure (placement in a person or family, in an assistant mother tongue, preferably Ukrainian or Russian speakers or emergency placement).

The Ministry of Education must ensure, through the county school inspectorates, the inclusion of all unaccompanied children in the education system as audiences, and after the recognition or equivalence of studies, as students. Regardless of their status, children have the right to education under the same conditions as pre-preschoolers, preschoolers and Romanian students, having the right to free accommodation in boarding schools, food allowance, supplies, clothing, footwear and textbooks.