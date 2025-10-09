The Romanian jewelry brand Zea et Sia launches, in partnership with HOSPICE Casa Speranței, the campaign “Angels for Life” — an initiative that blends emotion, memory, and generosity to support patients in palliative care.

At the heart of the campaign lies the symbolic Angels Collection, handcrafted in Zea et Sia’s workshops in Romania. Through this project, 5% of the value of each purchased piece will be donated to HOSPICE Casa Speranței, helping to sustain the free services provided to adults and children diagnosed with incurable illnesses.

“This collaboration is also a deeply personal tribute. Five years ago, my mother was admitted to HOSPICE, where she received care with dignity and compassion. The ‘Angels for Life’ campaign is my way of honoring her memory and supporting the extraordinary work of the HOSPICE team. It is a tribute not only to my mother but to everyone who has had an angel in their family — someone fighting this merciless disease called cancer,” said Oana Bîrsescu, Founder of Zea et Sia.

The need for palliative care in Romania far exceeds the system’s current capacity. Regional studies show that in some counties, only 8–10% of those who need such services actually receive them. HOSPICE Casa Speranței continues to offer free medical, psychological, and social support, but the demand keeps growing. Every partnership and gesture of solidarity brings a little more comfort and dignity to those going through their most difficult moments.

“Partnerships like this strengthen our belief in the power of community. I truly appreciate the name and message of the campaign — each buyer becomes, in turn, an angel of hope. We are grateful to Zea et Sia, to Oana, and to everyone who chooses to get involved,” added Mirela Nemțanu, CEO, HOSPICE Casa Speranței.

The campaign runs from October 2025 to June 2026, during which several events dedicated to generosity and community will take place — including public awareness initiatives and charity events.