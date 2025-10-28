The Zi de BINE Association announces the launch of the CREAATiV Support Network, a unique project in Romania that brings together professionals from across the country, who train them in mental health and addiction psychology, so that they can then provide support to adolescents who have faced addictions, as well as their families. The network expands the intervention model created by the Association around the CREAATiV Center at the Voila Psychiatric Hospital, Câmpina, and marks the first step towards a national approach to post-treatment recovery for young people.

In Romania, there are currently only 5 psychiatrists specialized in child and adolescent psychiatry for every 100,000 inhabitants, and some counties still have no pediatric psychiatrist at all. In recent years, cases of addiction among children and teenagers have become increasingly frequent in pediatric psychiatry wards, while the age of onset has dropped alarmingly.

In a context where there is a lack of specialized day centers and trained professionals to intervene, the risk of relapse remains very high—even where treatment is offered through modern and effective methods, such as those at the CREAATiV Center, established by the Zi de BINE Association at the Voila Psychiatric Hospital in Câmpina.

After one year of operation of the CREAATiV Center, Dr. Irina Minescu, manager of the Voila Psychiatric Hospital and coordinator of the program, highlighted the urgent need to create a national network of professionals to whom young patients can be referred upon discharge and upon returning to their home counties.

This is how the idea for a national ecosystem of integrated support was born—made up of professionals prepared to address mental health and addiction issues among adolescents.

“Addiction in individuals under 18 completely disrupts the child’s entire existential system. It affects not only physical and mental health but also relationships—with parents, siblings, and school—leading to expulsion, repetition, and stigmatization. Successful intervention in minors’ addictions must be comprehensive and include the family,” explained Dr. Irina Minescu, child psychiatrist, manager of the Voila Psychiatric Hospital, and coordinator of the CREAATiV therapeutic team.

The CREAATiV Support Network consists of professionals who have completed the Addictions and Adolescents training program provided by the Zi de BINE Association. The program includes five online and offline modules that offer a solid theoretical and practical foundation for understanding and addressing addiction among adolescents. It is primarily designed for psychologists but is also open to other mental health or education specialists—social workers, school counselors, or individuals who have overcome addiction and now provide peer support.

The training is led by Dr. Eugen Hriscu, psychiatrist and psychotherapist specializing in addictions, medical director of Atelier Psy Clinic and scientific coordinator of Zi de BINE projects for addiction prevention and treatment among youth, and by Dr. Irina Minescu, child psychiatrist and manager of Voila Psychiatric Hospital, alongside guest trainers and experts in mental health, education, and psychological intervention.

“All Zi de BINE projects have been developed together with the professionals we partnered with—we didn’t come with a pre-defined model; we built them collaboratively. Perhaps the most beautiful result of this project to develop the Support Network is the sense of community. The feeling that, finally, we are not alone,” said Melania Medeleanu and Luciana Zaharia, founders of the Zi de BINE Association.

The CREAATiV Network completes the therapeutic chain that Zi de BINE has built step by step—from prevention and emotional education to treatment and reintegration. It is a unique model of integrated intervention for adolescent mental health, developed through three major projects:

KIT – Keep In Touch – a peer-to-peer education program through which high school students become informal mentors for their peers, learning how to prevent substance use and protect their emotional balance;

CREAATiV Center – established at the Voila Psychiatric Hospital in Câmpina, offering free, medium- and long-term services for teenagers facing addictions, within a dedicated modern pediatric psychiatry ward;

RE.creativ – a program run at the Zi de BINE Community Center in Bucharest, supporting children in post-treatment recovery and their families through personal development, social, and group therapy activities.

All these stages now converge naturally in the next step: the CREAATiV Support Network—an interconnected support ecosystem designed to ensure therapeutic continuity and specialized assistance for vulnerable young people in every county of the country.

“For me, this training was like a collection of valuable insights carefully placed in my mind and heart. It reminded me of the movie Pay It Forward, because that’s exactly what you do—pass on knowledge with professionalism and passion to help and inspire others,” said a psychopedagogical counselor, participant in the training program.

“I want to thank you for the opportunity to take part in this training and for the professional and balanced way in which the course was conducted. It was a valuable experience, both for the information received and for the connections that were built,” added another participant.

Explore the interactive map and contact a professional in your area – www.retea.zidebine.ro

The map is constantly expanding as more participants complete the Addictions and Adolescents training program and join the network. The goal is for every county in Romania to have at least one point of support.