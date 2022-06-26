100,000 spectators on the first day of FITS 2022

The first day of this edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival brought back magical rhythms on the streets, inspired words and an overflow of talent in the spaces inside.

Conferences, shows, concerts, exhibitions, but, above all, reunions, applause and emotion enlivened yesterday, in Sibiu, over a hundred thousand spectators.

The festival was officially opened by Constantin Chiriac, President of FITS and General Manager of TNRS, in an event hosted at the new headquarters of NTT Data, technology partner of the Festival, and attended by H.E. Hiroshi Ueda – Ambassador of Japan to Romania, H.E. Emil Hurezeanu – Romanian Ambassador to Austria, Lucian Romașcanu – Minister of Culture, Corina Bokor, Deputy Mayor, Sibiu, Daniel Metz – founder of NTT Data, Romania, Kaz Nishihata, Representative Director and Senior Executive Vice President NTT Data. Those present were also able to enjoy a short performance of the artists from Yamamoto Noh Theater.

The exhibitions within the Visual Arts Platform (PAV) – a special program included in FITS – are also waiting for their visitors, starting June 24.

The children also had special moments at FITS. The Spanish company Toc de Fusta has prepared for them in the Small Square an installation with 21 spaces that the little ones (and the big ones!) Could explore at will. The show “Shipwrecked on the island of childhood” takes place twice a day until June 27, including in Piața Mică, and on July 2 and 3 in Cisnadioara. Access is free.

Another event held on June 24 at FITS was the launch of the volume “Revolutions – anthology of Polish contemporary theater”. A unique moment of the day was marked by the proposal of the British from NOCTURN & Spin Arts.

The Festival of Universities of Theater and Cultural Management, the most important gender event in Europe, offers to the public the reference performances of theater schools from all over the world. On the first day of FITS 2022, part of this project, the public was able to watch the show “A Thousand Angels”.

FITS guests were also able to see some of the most anticipated performances of the festival: Mr. Ibrahim and the flowers from the Koran, a production by Éric-Emmanuel Schmitt & Théâtre Rive Gauche, The Woman of the Sea, from the “Marin Sorescu” National Theater in Craiova, directed by Andriy Zholdak , The Need for Truth, from Théâtre Vidy-Lausanne, Seats – Théâtre national du Luxembourg, 3Surori (3Sisters) – TR Warszawa, National Stary Theater in Cracow, but also The King Dies, from Theater in der Josefstadt, directed by Claus Peymann, who receives, this year, and a star on the Alley of Celebrities.

The theater day in the halls ended with Iubire / Amore, Pippo Delbono’s show, long applauded at the “Ion Besoiu” Cultural Center, which resumes today at 7 p.m.

The Great Square was too small for the public who came to see the French company CirkVOST, but also for the concert of the Colombians from Puerto Candelaria – an event broadcast live on TikTok which enjoyed, online, an audience of almost ten thousand people.

The first day of FITS 2022 ended with a fantastic show with drones and lasers performed by EVSKY & KLS Lasers (Romania), to the music of the incomparable George Enescu. Tens of thousands of people applauded on the open stage, from Corneliu Coposu Street, which was closed to cars for the moment, but also from the Great Square or online, where the #findBeauty show was broadcast live.