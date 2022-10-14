15 projects from 5 countries selected for the 7th edition of the FILM+ program

FILM+, the alternative program supporting independent film productions, announces the participants of the 7th edition, following the call for projects opened this summer.

Out of the nearly 200 projects proposed by filmmakers from Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova, Serbia and Ukraine for the three labs of the program (Development, Production and Work in Progress), 15 projects were selected: 2 documentary feature films, 10 fiction shorts, one animated short film and 2 fiction feature films.

”The seventh edition comes with two premieres. One is the opening of the program for filmmakers from Ukraine, who need all possible support during this period. Also, this year we received the most applications since the launch of the program – close to 200. Although it was very difficult for us to select only 15 projects, we are happy to see that young filmmakers are addressing interesting and challenging topics in ways that foresee an effervescent future of the industry in the region”, says Ana Drăghici, the coordinator of the FILM+ program.

The representatives of the projects of the 7th edition will meet this autumn in Bucharest to participate in an intensive work residency. The residency will include masterclasses with renowned filmmakers, workshops, one-to-one and group meetings. The first phase of the program will ensure a personalized working schedule for each project and will be followed by individual on-line and off-line work sessions, carried out throughout the entire FILM+ edition. For the final months of this edition (April-May 2023) participants will rejoin for a new series of workshops and masterclasses with guests from the industry.

FILM+ 2022 – 2023 selection:

DEVELOPMENT LAB

”I’m Not a Bad Man” by Nadya Todorov – Bulgaria, documentary feature

”Infinite possibilities in varying proportions” by Miruna Minculescu – Romania, fiction feature

”Granny” by Victoria Zadorska – Ukraine, fiction feature

”The Birthday Party” written by Elena Vlădăreanu & directed by Alma Buhagiar – Romania, fiction short

”Eroica” by Roman Khimei, produced by Iryna Kovalchuk – Ukraine, fiction short

”Partridge” by Eva Todică – Romania, animated short

PRODUCTION

”Mama” by Dima Stoianov – Moldova, fiction short

”Newbie” by Ruzica Anja Tadic, produced by Kristina Kljajic – Serbia, fiction short

”Bloom” by Tamara Broćić – Serbia, fiction short

”Kids are brought by storks, daddies come by horses” by Anastasia Ștefan – Romania, fiction short

”HZV, adequately yours” by Dmytro Tiazhlov, produced by Ella Shtyka – Ukraine, documentary feature

WORK IN PROGRESS

”The Night Practice” by Alexandru Bogdan – Romania, fiction short

”There Will Come Soft Rains” by Lucia Chicoș – Romania, fiction short

”I hate you Jocasta” by Diana Petrova, produced Noura Al Kadri- Bulgaria, fiction short

”Cats” by Danilo Stanimirović – Serbia, fiction short

Conceived as a working, support and promotion laboratory dedicated to independent film projects, FILM+ takes place annually covering more than 8 months of actual work on the projects. The program has a practical focus on the development, creation and promotion of audiovisual microbudget productions of emerging talents from Romania, Serbia, Bulgaria, Republic of Moldova and – this year – also from Ukraine, who benefit from the experience of successful Romanian and international film professionals. In the seven years since FILM+ has been around, it has supported the development of more than 100 film projects.

FILM+ was launched in 2016 by a team of Romanian filmmakers – DoP Ana Drăghici, producer Anamaria Antoci, director Paul Negoescu and film and audiovisual consultant Alex Trăilă. The program is the first and only of its kind in Central and Eastern Europe, bringing together resources and expertise within a regional collaboration platform.

Film+ is implemented by cultural NGO Graphis 122, together with partners and professionals involved in the mentoring program.

The 7th edition is co-funded by the European Commission’s Creative Europe – MEDIA programme* and the Romanian National Center for Cinematography.