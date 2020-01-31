2 in 5 Romanian brides choose to have Trash The Dress abroad and invest up to EUR 10,000

2 brides out of 5 chose international destinations for the Trash The Dress session in 2019, the main options being Bulgaria, Greece and Italy.

Compared to the previous years, Trash the Dress photo sessions have seen a significant increase in demand, 4 in 5 Romanian couples include in the wedding package a one or two day Trash the Dress photo session, in Romania or abroad, and are willing to invest time and money for memorable photo shootings in special places.

“The trend is explained by the fact that the wedding ceremony has seen significant changes in recent years. From livelier and noisier events, with over 300 guests, we noticed a shift to smaller, reception-type events, where the newlyweds are more selective and attentive to details. At the same time, the wedding photographer’s status shifted from “some guy” with a camera, to artists who value their art. Now the newlyweds analyze the portfolios of the photographers more closely and focus on the artistic quality of the pictures. Over the years, the couple see their wedding photos far more often than the video of the event and thus they carefully choose a photographer whose style they resonate with”, Dragoș Constantin, international photographer and founder of a photo studio in Bucharest, explains.

The budget invested in a Trash the Dress photo shoot ranges from €350 to €10,000, depending on the location chosen and the complexity of the photo shooting – from the team of photographers and assistants involved, to special deliverables such as designer albums or canvas paintings.

The budget invested in a Trash the Dress photo shoot ranges from €350 to €10,000, depending on the location chosen and the complexity of the photo shooting – from the team of photographers and assistants involved, to special deliverables such as designer albums or canvas paintings.