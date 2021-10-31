2,000 children have watched the movies in the KINOdiseea online program

The selection is still available until October 31.

There are 3 more days in which the online program of the The International Film Festival For Young Audiences – KINOdiseea can be watched all over Romania, on the Eventbook.ro website, free of charge, following the registration of an account on the streaming platform, within a number of views. So far, more than 2,000 views have already been recorded. Until October 31st, 13 feature films for children and family from the 2020 and 2021 editions will remain available. The selection also include Romanian feature films, 5 short films sections and acting workshops with Lulu Trasnea, stop-motion animation with Augustin Pop and creative recycling with Creative Arts.

The films from the KINOdiseea competition of the last two years available in the online program include:

CALAMITY – THE CHILDHOOD OF MARTHA JANE CANNARY, the big winner of the KINOdiseea 2021 competition, a French-Danish co-production, signed by Rémi Chayé, laureate of the award for Best Animation at the European Film Awards 2020 and winner of numerous awards at film festivals for young audiences around the world, the film that got the mention of the jury în 2021, MARTIN and THE MAGIC FOREST (r. Petr Oukropec, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany, 2021, 80 minutes, +8 years) along with BUSTER’S WORLD (r. Martin Miehe-Renard, Denmark, 2021, 85 minutes, +10 years), BIRTA (r. Bragi Thor Hinriksson, Iceland, 2021, 85 minutes, +9 years), BINTI (r. Frederike Migom, Belgium, 2019, 90 minutes, +9 years), JACKIE and OOPJEN (r. Annamaria van de Mond, The Netherlands, 2020, 90 minutes, +7 years), FAUNUTLAND AND THE LOST MAGIC (r. Marcus Ovnell, Sweden, 2020, 82 minutes, +8 years) and TRIPLE TROUBLE (r. Marta Karwowska, Poland, 2020, 86 minutes, +8 years).

The available Romanian feature films are:

GUARDS (Liviu Marghidan district, Romania, 2018,73 minutes, age recommendation: AG -general audience), THE FANTASTIC TRAVEL OF MARONA (r. Anca Damian, France, Romania, 2019, 92 minutes, age recommendation: AG – general audience), MERCY STREET (d. Alex Bordeanu, Romania, 2016, 74 minutes, age recommendation: AG- general audience), GARLIC (r. Lucian Alexandrescu, Romania, 2015, 90 minutes, age recommendation: AG -general audience) and ACASA (r. Radu Ciorniciuc, Romania, 2020, 86 minutes, recommendation of age: AG – general audience).

The public can also watch the short films SCOUTS (3 – 6 years), INTERPLANETARIES (6 – 9 years), INTERSTELLARS (9 – 12 years), INTERGALACTICS (12 – 15 years) years) and STAR GALACTICS (15 -18 years).

Over the weekend, the little ones will be able to participate in the Acting workshops (trainer –– Lulu Trăsnea, October 30th & 31st, 17:00, age recommendation: 09 – 12 years, maximum number of participants: 10), Stop-motion animation (trainer Augustin Pop, October 30th & 31st, 10:30, age recommendation: 10 – 14 years, maximum number of participants: 10) and Creative Recycling (trainer Alexandra Dinu from Creative Arts, October 30th, 11:00 am, age recommendation: 3 – 6 years, number maximum number of participants: 10).

Romania Journal is supporting the festival as media partner.

KINOdiseea is organized by the Metropolis Cultural Association, co-financed by the National Cultural Fund Administration, member of Europa Cinemas.

The project does not necessarily represent the position of the National Cultural Fund Administration. AFCN is not responsible for the content of the project or how the results of the project can be used. They are entirely the responsibility of the beneficiary of the funding.

KINOdiseea is the largest children’s film festival in Central and South-Eastern Europe.The festival is a member of the ECFA – European Children’s Film Association. In the 12 previous editions, the festival registered over 130,000 participants, in Bucharest and other cities in the country.