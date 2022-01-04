An industrial city loft interior, Eindhoven, the Netherlands. A spacious, bohemian, modern, mix and match eclectic styled living with colorful details and plants. ShutterStock
2021 wrapped: The most popular home interior trends last year

By Romania Journal
Keen to find out which interior styles we were most interested in last year, Homedit.com took to Pinterest to see the interior design trends people were taking most inspiration from.

Top 10 interior design trends of 2021 according to Pinterest: 

Rank

Design Trend 

Total pins on Pinterest 

#1 

Eclectic 

747,480

#2 

Bohemian 

588,967

#3 

Minimalist 

538,222

#4 

Modern 

529,264

#5 

Modern Rustic 

473,641

#6 

Chic

468,227

#7 

Vintage

457,167

#8 

Rustic

442,629

#9 

Natural

379,433

#10 

Industrial

318,906

 

Homedit.com can reveal that the 2021 most pinned design trend on Pinterest was Eclectic. The trend had a whopping 747,480 pins over 998 different boards. The Eclectic style is characterised by mixing patterns, styles and colours to create a unique but cohesive design. 

In second place was Bohemian décor, with 588,967 pins over 998 boards, known for its lack of structure and relaxed style. 

Third was Minimalist, which strives to convey the message of simplicity as it has elements without decoration and basic materials with repetition of structures. This trend had 538,222 pins across 996 boards

Bottom 10 interior design trends of 2021 according to Pinterest: 

Rank

Design Trend 

Total pins on Pinterest 

#1

Crittall

284

#2

Terazzo

949

#3 

Spaces

1,029

#4 

Grandmillennial

2,192

#5 

Bloomsbury

2,776

#6 

Luxe Minimalism 

22,354

#7 

Biophilic

23,071

#8 

Cottagecore

24,893

#9 

Bauhaus

43,474

                        #10 

Jungle 

51,563

 

Homedit.com can reveal that the least favourite 2021 design on Pinterest was the Crittall style. Crittall is generally used on doors or windows, or as room dividers to create an open-but-separate feel. It is characterised by heavy black lines set in contrast to sheer glass. The style featured on just 12 boards, and had a total of 284 pins on Pinterest. 

ShutterStock

Romania Journal
