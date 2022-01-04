2021 wrapped: The most popular home interior trends last year

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Keen to find out which interior styles we were most interested in last year, Homedit.com took to Pinterest to see the interior design trends people were taking most inspiration from.

Top 10 interior design trends of 2021 according to Pinterest:

Rank Design Trend Total pins on Pinterest #1 Eclectic 747,480 #2 Bohemian 588,967 #3 Minimalist 538,222 #4 Modern 529,264 #5 Modern Rustic 473,641 #6 Chic 468,227 #7 Vintage 457,167 #8 Rustic 442,629 #9 Natural 379,433 #10 Industrial 318,906

Homedit.com can reveal that the 2021 most pinned design trend on Pinterest was Eclectic. The trend had a whopping 747,480 pins over 998 different boards. The Eclectic style is characterised by mixing patterns, styles and colours to create a unique but cohesive design.

In second place was Bohemian décor, with 588,967 pins over 998 boards, known for its lack of structure and relaxed style.

Third was Minimalist, which strives to convey the message of simplicity as it has elements without decoration and basic materials with repetition of structures. This trend had 538,222 pins across 996 boards.

Bottom 10 interior design trends of 2021 according to Pinterest:

Rank Design Trend Total pins on Pinterest #1 Crittall 284 #2 Terazzo 949 #3 Spaces 1,029 #4 Grandmillennial 2,192 #5 Bloomsbury 2,776 #6 Luxe Minimalism 22,354 #7 Biophilic 23,071 #8 Cottagecore 24,893 #9 Bauhaus 43,474 #10 Jungle 51,563

Homedit.com can reveal that the least favourite 2021 design on Pinterest was the Crittall style. Crittall is generally used on doors or windows, or as room dividers to create an open-but-separate feel. It is characterised by heavy black lines set in contrast to sheer glass. The style featured on just 12 boards, and had a total of 284 pins on Pinterest.