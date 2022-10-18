2022 Animest Trophy goes to Portuguese short film Ice Merchants

Ice Merchants, the Portuguese production signed by João Gonzalez, conquered the jury of the international competition and was named the winner of the Animest Trophy at the 17th edition of the International Animation Film Festival. The grand prize, worth 2,500 euros, was offered by the Romanian Cultural Institute.

Ice Merchants is about a father and his son who jump every day with a parachute from their vertiginous cold house, attached to a cliff, to go to the village on the ground, far away where they sell the ice they produce daily.

With this distinction awarded on Saturday, October 15, during the ceremony organized at Cinema Elvire Popesco, the award-winning short film is automatically included in the list of films eligible for the Oscars, voted by the members of the American Film Academy. Animest is the only film festival in Romania that proposes films for the Oscars, starting from 2017.

Abi Feijó, Balázs Turai and Ioana Nicoară, the artists invited this year to the jury of the international short film competition, declared themselves impressed by “the emotional and exciting story built around a very carefully thought out microcosm”. They also gave a special mention to the film The Garbage Man (dir. Laura Gonçalves, Portugal), which won them over with “the well-made design and the creativity of the images, very specific to animation”.

Two other films managed to enter the hearts of two of the jurors, and were awarded with personal mentions. Abi Feijó was impressed by Miracasas (dir. Raphaëlle Stolz, France) and the “freshness of the film, which makes it a pleasure to watch”, while Balázs Turai appreciated Sierra (dir. Sander Joon, Estonia), ” an extremely funny and beautifully constructed father-son journey.”

The three filmmakers also nominated the Best Student Film of the edition: Patient’s Mind (dir. Zhiheng Wang, China) – “a very original cinematic puzzle that describes a patient’s frustrating relationship with his own illness”.

A special mention in this section was awarded to the short film Girl in the Water (dir. Shi-Rou Huang, Taiwan), “an intimate depiction of pain and healing”.

From Portugal, the country invited to Animest.17, comes the film awarded with the Award for the best animated feature film. Nayola, the production signed by José Miguel Ribeiro, was appreciated by the filmmakers Florence Miailhe, Fernando Galrito ​​and Frank Mosvold, the three members of the jury, as “unfortunately, a very relevant story for the global reality we are going through today”.

A special mention award went to a “very personal, honest and funny” film: My Love Affair with Marriage (dir. Signe Baumane, Latvia, USA, Luxembourg). The same three jurors also analyzed the films from the Romanian competition, screened again this year with a closed house at Animest. Sasha (dir. Serghei Chiviriga) was designated the best domestic short film and awarded with a prize worth 5,000 lei, offered by the Romanian Cultural Institute, and a special mention was given to the film Glass Fingers (dir. Alina Gheorghe).

Once There Was a Sea… (dir. Joanna Kozuch, Slovakia, Poland), “a film that explores a terrible ecological catastrophe, but also its effects on those who survived it”, won the Anidoc Competition Award at this edition (best animated documentary), and in the Animusic section, dedicated to the best animated music videos of the year, ‘Be Gone‘ performed by Knivesrain (dir. Sijia Luo, China) was named the best. Răzvan Exarhu, Sașa- Liviu Stoianovici and Oksana Kurmaz also gave two mentions to the videos ‘Pulse at the Center Of Being‘ (Max Cooper, dir. Tsz-wing Hom, Hong Kong) and ‘Teeth Agape’ (Tanya Tagaq, dir. David Seitz, Canada 2022) .

The latest animated VR productions also competed for the section award this year, where Thank You for Sharing Your World (dir. Yu Sakudo, Japan) was named the winner. A special mention was given to the film Surfacing (dir. Rossella Schillaci, Italy, Portugal).

The children of the Itsy Bitsy jury were excited by an environmental story from the Minimest section, so they awarded the prize to the short film edition of The Child and the Goose, made by Jade Chastan, Alice Failla, Jérôme Ginesta, Justine Hermetz, Sophie Lafleur and Vincent Lenne ( France). The films awarded with the edition’s trophies, made this year by the artist Tudor Prodan, enjoyed an additional screening on Sunday, the last day of the festival.