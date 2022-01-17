2022 Gopo Awards: call for entries for the documentary and short film categories

The Gopo Awards Gala, the most important event that annually celebrates and rewards the achievements of Romanian cinema, announces the call for entries for the documentary and short film categories of the 16th edition, scheduled for April.

Deadline for entries: February 4, 2022. Nominations will be announced in March.

24 feature films, fiction films and documentaries released in cinemas during 2021, meet the eligibility criteria and can be judged and nominated for the Gopo Awards 2022. Romanian films produced in our country or made in co-production, but with majority participation which premiered nationally from January 1 to December 31 and benefited from at least one week of theatrical release, with ticket-based access, as well as those that premiered on a VOD platform, are the productions that the jury will consider for nomination.

Among the movies eligible for the Best Romanian Film there are Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, awarded the Golden Beat at Berlin Film Festival last year, Malmkrog, directed by Cristi Puiu , Otto the Barbarian, The Father Who Moves Mountains, but also praised documentaries such as Wild Romania, The Exit of the Trains, and House of Dolls.

Documentary and short film categories

For the category Best documentary film (only in the case of films that have not benefited from cinema screenings for more than a week) it is necessary to register Romanian films that premiered during 2021 and that did not benefit from broadcasting in the cinema circuit, but they were presented on TV or on the festival circuit (national or international). Television reports are not eligible for the documentary film category. For the Best Short Film category are eligible Romanian productions that were presented for the first time on the big screens, on TV or at least one competitive festival (national or international) during 2021. For them to be considered by the jury which will decide the nominations, it is mandatory to register by the producers.

Registrations take place between January 17, 2022 – February 4, 2022.

Filmmakers and producers from Romania are invited to fill in the data sheet available online at https://premiilegopo.ro/inscrieri. Regulations of the Gopo Awards are available here: https://premiilegopo.ro/regulament .

Nominations for all categories will be set in March by a pre-selection jury of 11 film professionals. Following the announcement of the nominations, over 650 active professionals from all fields of the local film industry will be invited to vote for the nomination of the winners of the Gopo 2022 trophies, through a voting mechanism provided by PwC Romania.