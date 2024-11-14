The National Institute for Cultural Research and Training (INCFC) launched the Cultural Consumption Barometer 2023. Consumer communities in the context of societal changes, during an event attended by representatives of central and local authorities, cultural professionals, as well as personalities from the academic world.

The Cultural Consumption Barometer 2023 assesses the changes recorded in cultural consumption practices and presents, for the first time, the classification of cultural consumers in Romania, which also includes an analysis of their motivations.

At the level of public cultural consumption, the frequency of visiting culturally relevant sites has increased rapidly: 67% of respondents visited historical monuments and archaeological sites at least once a year in 2023, compared to 59% in 2022, and 45% visited a museum, exhibition or art gallery at least once a year in 2023, compared to 30% in 2022. At the same time, 34% of respondents went to the cinema at least once in 2023, the percentage being close to the pre-pandemic figures. The percentage of respondents who in 2023 went to the library at least once a year to borrow books (20%) is similar to the percentage of respondents who attended a book fair at least once a year (16%). At the same time, however, participation in performing arts events, outside of festivals, remains low: only 25% of respondents went to at least one theater performance, and 24% to at least one classical music performance in 2023.

Among cultural activities in public space, it is worth noting that over 50% of young people between the ages of 18 and 35 participated in music festivals at least once in 2023, and 40% participated in gastronomic festivals. Approximately 20% of young people participated in film and theater festivals in 2023, and 15% in literature festivals.

Dr. Anda Becuț Marinescu, INCFC Research Director, says about the results of the Cultural Consumption Barometer for 2023 that they represent “a combination of factors: in many situations it is a lack of access to cultural infrastructure, sometimes absent in localities. Another obstacle is the economic level. Certain products are difficult to access from a financial point of view. For a middle-income family with two children, cultural consumption becomes prohibitive in certain situations. And the most important factor, we believe, is the lack of cultural education and awareness of the importance of culture.”

Regarding cinema consumption in public spaces, 34% of respondents went to the cinema at least once in 2023, the percentage being close to the pre-pandemic figures, and 15% watched a movie at the cinema at least once in the last 6 months. Only 10% can be considered loyal movie consumers at the cinema. Approximately 14% of respondents watched a movie at a festival at least once in the last 12 months. In the private space, at home, 53% of respondents access streaming platforms to watch movies. Under 50% of households nationwide are subscribed to streaming platforms. It is worth noting that, although one of the important factors in making the subscription decision is the subscription price (34%), this is not necessarily the decisive one, but, first of all, the UI (user interface) and/or the UX (user experience) experience – 41% and, (in that order only), the content made available (the catalog of titles) – 36%.

“The chapter on cinema is just the beginning, because we generally have quantitative data available, but we do not have enough benchmarks to be able to analyze it comparatively. We have created a quantitative profile of the cinema consumer. We also find data on the consumption of films at home in the Barometer. Streaming began somewhere in the mid-1970s, it is a combination of video and music. In 2005, we had the first video-streaming platform, YouTube, which remains predominant to this day. People don’t really go to the cinema in public spaces anymore. Romanians access streaming platforms and are even subscribers to 2-3 platforms, so the consumption is of narrative video content. They are predominant consumers in the digital environment. From a certain perspective, we can say that the audience has moved to the couch,” stated Prof. Dr. Lucian Georgescu, filmmaker and co-author of the study.

“I congratulate the team of the National Institute for Cultural Research and Training for the effort dedicated to this study, which provides us with a documented picture of cultural consumption. As Minister of Culture, from the very beginning I insisted on the need for precise scientific instruments to structure the priorities of my mandate. This barometer is one of the most useful tools for informed decisions, both for professionals and for authorities. Regarding cultural developments in 2023, this edition of the Barometer highlights significant developments in cultural consumption, in the context of a society in constant change. The figures confirm the correct direction of our actions at the Ministry of Culture, investments in heritage and cinema. We purchased books, supported poetry and literature festivals and emphasized cultural education. The percentages must increase in the 2024 Barometer!”, declared Raluca Turcan, Minister of Culture.

“Cultural consumption shows us how much the citizen responds to the care of the state. The right to culture is a right of every citizen and the obligation of the Ministry and local authorities is to protect this right for which it has responsibilities. Participation in public space for consumption is equal to democratic participation. There is evidence that shows that the indicator of cultural participation means, in fact, the level of democracy in a state. We will continue to make the Cultural Consumption Barometer an interesting application in which we will provide not only accurate data, but also explanations and analyses, including identifying motivations and trends,” mentioned Assoc. Prof. Dr. Carmen Croitoru, General Director of INCFC, coordinator and co-author of the study.

The data provided in the 2023 Cultural Consumption Barometer show that, at the level of cultural consumption communities identified in Romanian society, a quarter of the population constitutes the audience receptive to culture in public space, and at the opposite pole, half of the study participants have no direct contact with what the consumption of cultural or artistic products entails.



The results emphasize the need to design adapted cultural strategies and policies, especially policies to promote access to culture, given that in Romania, cultural consumption communities in public space function as factors amplifying social inequalities.

The 2023 Cultural Consumption Barometer study is based on an opinion poll conducted by the operator, the Romanian Institute for Evaluation and Strategy (IRES), between September and October 2023, on a nationally representative sample for the population aged 18 and over. The approximate sample size is 1035 people, with a maximum error of +/-3.1%, at a confidence level of 95%. The questionnaires were administered using the CATI method, on a simple, random sample, by generating telephone numbers with a valid format on the territory of Romania, using the RDD (Random Digit Dialing) method.