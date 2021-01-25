3 Talents from Romania Selected for Berlinale Talents 2021

Berlinale Talents has announced the selection of 205 film professionals – 113 women, 84 men and 8 who preferred to not state their gender and/or – from 65 countries for the 19th edition of Berlinale Talents, which takes place under the theme DREAMS.

The 19th edition will take place between 1-5 March. As the first part of this twofold Berlinale 2021, 200 chosen Talents as well as a host of guests and the public are invited into a virtual forum which will showcase the unending possibilities and dream worlds of film: an opportunity to begin building and sharing a global vision for the cinema of the future. The initiative draws not only on the utopic potential of dreams – crucial to so many of us these days – but also brings into sight the many fascinating parallels between the nocturnal film sets we visit in our sleep and the dream-machine that is cinema.

3 of the selected Talents live and work in Romania:



