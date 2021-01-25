3 Talents from Romania Selected for Berlinale Talents 2021
Berlinale Talents has announced the selection of 205 film professionals – 113 women, 84 men and 8 who preferred to not state their gender and/or – from 65 countries for the 19th edition of Berlinale Talents, which takes place under the theme DREAMS.
The 19th edition will take place between 1-5 March. As the first part of this twofold Berlinale 2021, 200 chosen Talents as well as a host of guests and the public are invited into a virtual forum which will showcase the unending possibilities and dream worlds of film: an opportunity to begin building and sharing a global vision for the cinema of the future. The initiative draws not only on the utopic potential of dreams – crucial to so many of us these days – but also brings into sight the many fascinating parallels between the nocturnal film sets we visit in our sleep and the dream-machine that is cinema.
3 of the selected Talents live and work in Romania:
- Actress Marina Palii, dual Romanian and Moldovan citizen, leading role in “Malmkrog”, which opened the new Encounters section at the Berlinale; played Sonia in the TV adaption of Dostojewsky’s Crima si Pedeapsa.
- Romanian-Hungarian cinematographer Boróka Biró; received a Young Hope award at Gopo Gala, Bucharest for the cinematography of ‘”It Takes Two to Fence” (independent no budget feature from 2014) and currently a camera operator with the first Romanian HBO series that is being directed by a female director
- Anda Ionescu, who produced “Tatal nostrum” (“Holy Father”), which won the Special Jury Award at the Sarajevo Film Festival 2020 – Documentary Competition, and the hybrid short “Proiectionistul” (“The Projectionist”), which received the UCIN Award (Romanian Filmmakers Union) for Best Short Film, 2017 and was named Best Romanian Short Film at Short Film Breaks 2017
Together the 205 Talents will participate in a 5-day virtual programme featuring tailor-made events with internationally renowned experts holding workshops and talks, some of which are open to the public via berlinale-talents.de. Berlinale Talents takes place March 1 to 5, 2021. The complete Berlinale Talents programme will be online from mid-February.
More details are available here.