42nd ASTRA Folk Crafts Fair Gathers 200+ Artisans

The ASTRA Museum of Traditional Folk Civilization in Sibiu will host, between August 15–17, 2025, the 42nd edition of the Folk Crafts Fair of Romania, also known as the “Saint Mary’s Fair.” The event brings together over 200 folk artisans from all ethnographic regions of the country, as well as from the Republic of Moldova, offering visitors the chance to discover and experience authentic Romanian traditions.

The fair welcomes visitors with both handmade products crafted by artisans using traditional techniques and with interactive demonstrations held over the three days. This direct interaction between creators and visitors builds an authentic bridge between two worlds: that of the artisans, with crafts passed down from generation to generation, and that of the public, eager to learn the stories and processes behind the objects.

The alleys of Dumbrava Sibiului will guide guests through authentic products and stories, highlighting the essence of the traditional Romanian village as well as influences from the cultural space of the Republic of Moldova. Visitors will be able to see renowned artisans at work, many of them long-time collaborators of the museum, who will gladly share their techniques and experience. They will showcase the art of weaving, pottery, icon painting and decorating, as well as crafts such as woodworking, mask-making, sheepskin tailoring, and weaving with plant fibers.

A special moment in this year’s edition will be the participation of former winners of the “Traditional Artistic Crafts” Olympiad, who have now become experienced artisans and are joining the fair’s community. Their presence adds a unique dimension to the event, illustrating how passion and skill can evolve from apprentice level to master level.

With the aim of offering the public a complete experience, the Folk Crafts Fair will once again recreate the old-time atmosphere of the Romanian village, bringing together people, stories, and objects that bear the mark of authentic work and talent.