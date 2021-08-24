47 short films from across the world race for the Animest 2021 Trophy
The magic of animated films returns in theater halls and on the screens of spectators across the country this autumn. Between October 8-17, the latest and most awarded titles of the year will be seen for the first time in Romania, at the 16th edition of the Animest International Animated Film Festival.
Organized in a hybrid formula, both in the screening halls in Bucharest and online, on the streaming platform of the festival, the largest event in Romania dedicated to genre cinema will conquer the public from all over the country through an impressive selection of upcoming films worldwide.
47 animated short films from 27 countries will compete this year for the Animest Trophy 2021, the award that will ensure the winning film a place on the list of candidates eligible for the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film. Another 31 short films made by university students from around the world entered the race for the award of the dedicated section.
Presented and awarded in the competitions of the Annecy, Clermont-Ferrand and Toronto festivals or applauded by critics at Cannes, in the parallel section Quinzaine des réalisateurs, the 47 short films that will compete in this edition for the Animest Trophy 2021 explore complex topics such as family ties, people’s relationship with animals, stories from conflict zones, space travel, memory and imagination.
Well-known authors and new names in the animation industry come together in a selection governed, at this edition, by innovation, diversity and creativity without barriers.
“Over 1,850 short films from around the world have joined the 2021 edition. Films made by students from Pakistan have arrived, as well as productions signed by artists from Madagascar and Argentina. The pandemic period seems to have influenced the animation film industry from a quantitative point of view, resulting in an increase of projects. This makes the current selection the most complex in recent years”, stated Mihai Mitrică, the director and selector of Animest.
“For the first time in the history of the festival, we have in competition a short film from Saudi Arabia, which we invite you to discover in the cinema (…) Also in the Short Film Competition you will rediscover well-known names such as: Georges Schwizgebel, Joanna Quinn, Nieto, Frank Dion and Vladimir Leschiov, but also the works of young artists such as Daniel Gray, Paulina Ziółkowska and Yoriko Mizushiri, who return to Animest with new productions that worth seeing. Diversity is the key word that could describe this year’s selection of international short films. Spectators will have the opportunity to rediscover well-known animation styles, but also new styles and bold approaches, which deserve to be deepened“, he added.
31 short films created, mostly in European schools, which impress with elements of innovation and revealing stories, demonstrate the remarkable artistic potential of the youngest representatives of the animation industry, presented at this edition in the Student Film Competition. Arriving from Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Switzerland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Great Britain, Norway, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary, the 31 titles will conquer the audience through unique explorations of urban realities, by appearing fantastic characters or through unconventional approaches to the human body.
Shorth films in the Animest International Competition:
- Night Bus, directed by Joe Hsieh (Taiwan, 2020)
- Swallow the Universe, by Nieto (France, 2021)
- Darwin’s Notebook, by Georges Schwizgebel (Switzerland, 2020)
- Under the skin, the bark, by Franck Dion (France, 2021)
- Affairs of the Art, by Joanna Quinn (UK, 2021)
- Comeback, by Vladimir Leschiov (Latvia, 2021)
- Up to the Sea, She Weaves a Dream, by Maryam Khalilzadeh (Iran, 2021)
- A Bite of Bone, by Honami Yano (Japan, 2021)
- HIDE, by Daniel Gray (Hungary, 2020)
- The Passerby, by Pieter Coudyzer (Belgium, 2020)
- A Mini Trilogy, by Shannon Lee (USA, 2020)
- What Resonates In Silence, by Marine Blin (France, 2020)
- The Visit, by Morrie Tan (Singapore, 2021)
- Takano Intersection, by Mizuki Ito (Japan, 2021)
- It Was Only A Rock That Looked Like Someone, by Matisse Gonzalez (Mexico, 2020)
- Hourvari, Felicien Bonniot, Pauline Jacquelin (France, 2020)
- 3 geNARRATIONS, Paulina Ziółkowska (Poland, 2021)
- Anxious Body, Yoriko MIZUSHIRI (France, 2021)
- Bestia, Hugo Covarrubias (Chile, 2021)
- Cromosoma X, Lucia Bulgheroni (Italy, 2021)
- Camouflage, Remco Polman (The Netherlands, 2021)
- Vadim On A Walk, Sasha Svirsky (Russia, 2021)
- The Wet Socks of Berta Reyes, Alexandra Shadrina (Russia, 2020)
- The Adventures of Gloria Scott: Murder in the Cathedral, Matija Pisacic, Tvrtko Raspolic (Croatia, 2020)
- When I am Sad, Lilit Altunyan (Armenia, 2021)
- Julian Tuwim: To Everyman, Cezary Albinski (Poland, 2021)
- Forever, Mitch McGlocklin (USA, 2020)
- Prince in a Pastry Shop, Katarzyna Agopsowicz (Poland, 2020)
- The fourth wall, Mahboobeh Kalaee (Iran, 2021)
- The Stork, Lucija Mrzljak, Morten Tinakov (Estonia, 2020)
- Congregation, Nick Simpson (Australia, 2021)
- Rites Of Spring, Yiorgos Tsangaris (Cyprus, 2021)
- Horacio, Caroline Cherrier (France, 2020)
- Whisper Down The Lane, Raghad Albarqi (Saudi Arabia 2021)
- Easter Eggs, Nicolas Keppens (Belgium, 2021)
- Sensor Ship, Jin A Yoon (Canada, 2021)
- Conversations with a Whale, Anna Samo (Germany, 2020)
- Ned, Sharon E Sørensen (UK, 2021)
- Selection Process, Carla Pereira (Spain, 2021)
- Boscombe Bound, Corrianna Clarke (UK, 2021)
- Don’t Sit Back And Stay Quiet, Marlene Binder (Germany, 2021)
- My mother’s pain, Juliana Erazo (Columbia, 2019)
- Where Were You?, Maria Trénor (Spain, 2020)
- It wasn’t Bourgogne, Mathias de Panafieu (France, 2021)
- Life’s a Bitch, Varya Yakovleva (Russia, 2021)
- Having an Invisible Disability, Florence Burns (UK, 2021)
- Maalbeek, Ismail Joffroy Chandoutis (France, 2020)
Shorts selected in the Student Film competition:
- A Film about a Pudding, by Roel Van Beek (UK, 2021)
- Beep Beep, Mihaela Mândru (France, 2020)
- Bullshit, Michael Dietsche (Germany, 2020)
- BusLine35A, Elena Felici (Denmark, 2021)
- Butterfly Jam, Shih-Yen Huang (France, 2021)
- Cocain, Anna Hynowska (Poland, 2021)
- Coffin, Yuanqing Cai, Nathan Crabot, Houzhi Huang, Mikolaj Janiw, Mandimby Lebon, Théo Tran Ngoc (France, 2020)
- Digestion, Annabelle Tamic, Sarah Erzen, Chloe Musa, Edouard Delfosse, Louis Lukasik (France, 2020)
- Due to legal reasons this Film is called Breaking Bert, Anne Isensee (Germany, 2020)
- Elevator Alone, Anastasia Papadopoulou (Greece, 2021)
- Favorite Daughter, Susi Haaning (Denmark, 2020)
- Flora linguis, Daniela Godel (France, 2021)
- Green, Karolina Kajetanowicz (Poland, 2021)
- Half a Saba, Ben Molina (Israel, 2020)
- Hand, Ho Tsz Wing (Hong Kong, 2021)
- Hijack139, Joachim Berg, Sondre Johre (Norway, 2020)
- Homebird, Ewa Smyk (UK, 2021)
- I’m Not Afraid Anymore, Eszter Kardos (Hungary, 2021)
- La Bestia, Marlijn van Nuenen, Ram Tamez, Alfredo Gerard Kuttikatt (France, 2020)
- Lunate, Klára Fedora Homzová (Slovakia, 2020)
- Marcello, Karolin Schluttig (Germany, 2020)
- My Friend Who Shines in the Night, Grégoire De Bernouis, Jawed Boudaoud, Simon Cadilhac, Hélène Ledevin (France, 2020)
- Once upon a time in Israel, Weronika Szyma (Poland, 2021)
- Our Little Pond, Namiko Ishidate (Japan, 2021)
- Papa Zaza, Geraldine Charpentier (Belgium, 2020)
- Reduction, Réka Anna Szakály (Hungary, 2021)
- Sisters, Andrea Szelesová (Czechia, 2021)
- Skeleton of a Moth, Emma Kay (UK, 2020)
- Space, Zhong Xian (UK, 2020)
- The Edge, Geraldine Cammisar, Zaide Kutay (Switzerland, 2020)
- The Sam Story, Richard Noble (UK, 2021)