47 short films from across the world race for the Animest 2021 Trophy

The magic of animated films returns in theater halls and on the screens of spectators across the country this autumn. Between October 8-17, the latest and most awarded titles of the year will be seen for the first time in Romania, at the 16th edition of the Animest International Animated Film Festival.

Organized in a hybrid formula, both in the screening halls in Bucharest and online, on the streaming platform of the festival, the largest event in Romania dedicated to genre cinema will conquer the public from all over the country through an impressive selection of upcoming films worldwide.

47 animated short films from 27 countries will compete this year for the Animest Trophy 2021, the award that will ensure the winning film a place on the list of candidates eligible for the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film. Another 31 short films made by university students from around the world entered the race for the award of the dedicated section.

Presented and awarded in the competitions of the Annecy, Clermont-Ferrand and Toronto festivals or applauded by critics at Cannes, in the parallel section Quinzaine des réalisateurs, the 47 short films that will compete in this edition for the Animest Trophy 2021 explore complex topics such as family ties, people’s relationship with animals, stories from conflict zones, space travel, memory and imagination.

Well-known authors and new names in the animation industry come together in a selection governed, at this edition, by innovation, diversity and creativity without barriers.

“Over 1,850 short films from around the world have joined the 2021 edition. Films made by students from Pakistan have arrived, as well as productions signed by artists from Madagascar and Argentina. The pandemic period seems to have influenced the animation film industry from a quantitative point of view, resulting in an increase of projects. This makes the current selection the most complex in recent years”, stated Mihai Mitrică, the director and selector of Animest.

“For the first time in the history of the festival, we have in competition a short film from Saudi Arabia, which we invite you to discover in the cinema (…) Also in the Short Film Competition you will rediscover well-known names such as: Georges Schwizgebel, Joanna Quinn, Nieto, Frank Dion and Vladimir Leschiov, but also the works of young artists such as Daniel Gray, Paulina Ziółkowska and Yoriko Mizushiri, who return to Animest with new productions that worth seeing. Diversity is the key word that could describe this year’s selection of international short films. Spectators will have the opportunity to rediscover well-known animation styles, but also new styles and bold approaches, which deserve to be deepened“, he added.

31 short films created, mostly in European schools, which impress with elements of innovation and revealing stories, demonstrate the remarkable artistic potential of the youngest representatives of the animation industry, presented at this edition in the Student Film Competition. Arriving from Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Switzerland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Great Britain, Norway, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary, the 31 titles will conquer the audience through unique explorations of urban realities, by appearing fantastic characters or through unconventional approaches to the human body.

Shorth films in the Animest International Competition:



Night Bus , directed by Joe Hsieh (Taiwan, 2020)

, directed by Joe Hsieh (Taiwan, 2020) Swallow the Universe , by Nieto (France, 2021)

, by Nieto (France, 2021) Darwin’s Notebook , by Georges Schwizgebel (Switzerland, 2020)

, by Georges Schwizgebel (Switzerland, 2020) Under the skin, the bark , by Franck Dion (France, 2021)

, by Franck Dion (France, 2021) Affairs of the Art , by Joanna Quinn (UK, 2021)

, by Joanna Quinn (UK, 2021) Comeback , by Vladimir Leschiov (Latvia, 2021)

, by Vladimir Leschiov (Latvia, 2021) Up to the Sea, She Weaves a Dream , by Maryam Khalilzadeh (Iran, 2021)

, by Maryam Khalilzadeh (Iran, 2021) A Bite of Bone , by Honami Yano (Japan, 2021)

, by Honami Yano (Japan, 2021) HIDE , by Daniel Gray (Hungary, 2020)

, by Daniel Gray (Hungary, 2020) The Passerby , by Pieter Coudyzer (Belgium, 2020)

, by Pieter Coudyzer (Belgium, 2020) A Mini Trilogy , by Shannon Lee (USA, 2020)

, by Shannon Lee (USA, 2020) What Resonates In Silence , by Marine Blin (France, 2020)

, by Marine Blin (France, 2020) The Visit , by Morrie Tan (Singapore, 2021)

, by Morrie Tan (Singapore, 2021) Takano Intersection , by Mizuki Ito (Japan, 2021)

, by Mizuki Ito (Japan, 2021) It Was Only A Rock That Looked Like Someone , by Matisse Gonzalez (Mexico, 2020)

, by Matisse Gonzalez (Mexico, 2020) Hourvari , Felicien Bonniot, Pauline Jacquelin (France, 2020)

, Felicien Bonniot, Pauline Jacquelin (France, 2020) 3 geNARRATIONS , Paulina Ziółkowska (Poland, 2021)

, Paulina Ziółkowska (Poland, 2021) Anxious Body , Yoriko MIZUSHIRI (France, 2021)

, Yoriko MIZUSHIRI (France, 2021) Bestia , Hugo Covarrubias (Chile, 2021)

, Hugo Covarrubias (Chile, 2021) Cromosoma X , Lucia Bulgheroni (Italy, 2021)

, Lucia Bulgheroni (Italy, 2021) Camouflage , Remco Polman (The Netherlands, 2021)

, Remco Polman (The Netherlands, 2021) Vadim On A Walk , Sasha Svirsky (Russia, 2021)

, Sasha Svirsky (Russia, 2021) The Wet Socks of Berta Reyes , Alexandra Shadrina (Russia, 2020)

, Alexandra Shadrina (Russia, 2020) The Adventures of Gloria Scott: Murder in the Cathedral , Matija Pisacic, Tvrtko Raspolic (Croatia, 2020)

, Matija Pisacic, Tvrtko Raspolic (Croatia, 2020) When I am Sad , Lilit Altunyan (Armenia, 2021)

, Lilit Altunyan (Armenia, 2021) Julian Tuwim: To Everyman , Cezary Albinski (Poland, 2021)

, Cezary Albinski (Poland, 2021) Forever , Mitch McGlocklin (USA, 2020)

, Mitch McGlocklin (USA, 2020) Prince in a Pastry Shop , Katarzyna Agopsowicz (Poland, 2020)

, Katarzyna Agopsowicz (Poland, 2020) The fourth wall , Mahboobeh Kalaee (Iran, 2021)

, Mahboobeh Kalaee (Iran, 2021) The Stork , Lucija Mrzljak, Morten Tinakov (Estonia, 2020)

, Lucija Mrzljak, Morten Tinakov (Estonia, 2020) Congregation , Nick Simpson (Australia, 2021)

, Nick Simpson (Australia, 2021) Rites Of Spring, Yiorgos Tsangaris (Cyprus, 2021)

Yiorgos Tsangaris (Cyprus, 2021) Horacio , Caroline Cherrier (France, 2020)

, Caroline Cherrier (France, 2020) Whisper Down The Lane , Raghad Albarqi (Saudi Arabia 2021)

, Raghad Albarqi (Saudi Arabia 2021) Easter Eggs , Nicolas Keppens (Belgium, 2021)

, Nicolas Keppens (Belgium, 2021) Sensor Ship , Jin A Yoon (Canada, 2021)

, Jin A Yoon (Canada, 2021) Conversations with a Whale , Anna Samo (Germany, 2020)

, Anna Samo (Germany, 2020) Ned , Sharon E Sørensen (UK, 2021)

, Sharon E Sørensen (UK, 2021) Selection Process , Carla Pereira (Spain, 2021)

, Carla Pereira (Spain, 2021) Boscombe Bound , Corrianna Clarke (UK, 2021)

, Corrianna Clarke (UK, 2021) Don’t Sit Back And Stay Quiet , Marlene Binder (Germany, 2021)

, Marlene Binder (Germany, 2021) My mother’s pain , Juliana Erazo (Columbia, 2019)

, Juliana Erazo (Columbia, 2019) Where Were You? , Maria Trénor (Spain, 2020)

, Maria Trénor (Spain, 2020) It wasn’t Bourgogne , Mathias de Panafieu (France, 2021)

, Mathias de Panafieu (France, 2021) Life’s a Bitch , Varya Yakovleva (Russia, 2021)

, Varya Yakovleva (Russia, 2021) Having an Invisible Disability , Florence Burns (UK, 2021)

, Florence Burns (UK, 2021) Maalbeek, Ismail Joffroy Chandoutis (France, 2020)

Shorts selected in the Student Film competition:



A Film about a Pudding , by Roel Van Beek (UK, 2021)

, by Roel Van Beek (UK, 2021) Beep Beep , Mihaela Mândru (France, 2020)

, Mihaela Mândru (France, 2020) Bullshit , Michael Dietsche (Germany, 2020)

, Michael Dietsche (Germany, 2020) BusLine35A , Elena Felici (Denmark, 2021)

, Elena Felici (Denmark, 2021) Butterfly Jam , Shih-Yen Huang (France, 2021)

, Shih-Yen Huang (France, 2021) Cocain , Anna Hynowska (Poland, 2021)

Anna Hynowska (Poland, 2021) Coffin , Yuanqing Cai, Nathan Crabot, Houzhi Huang, Mikolaj Janiw, Mandimby Lebon, Théo Tran Ngoc (France, 2020)

, Yuanqing Cai, Nathan Crabot, Houzhi Huang, Mikolaj Janiw, Mandimby Lebon, Théo Tran Ngoc (France, 2020) Digestion , Annabelle Tamic, Sarah Erzen, Chloe Musa, Edouard Delfosse, Louis Lukasik (France, 2020)

, Annabelle Tamic, Sarah Erzen, Chloe Musa, Edouard Delfosse, Louis Lukasik (France, 2020) Due to legal reasons this Film is called Breaking Bert , Anne Isensee (Germany, 2020)

, Anne Isensee (Germany, 2020) Elevator Alone , Anastasia Papadopoulou (Greece, 2021)

, Anastasia Papadopoulou (Greece, 2021) Favorite Daughter , Susi Haaning (Denmark, 2020)

, Susi Haaning (Denmark, 2020) Flora linguis , Daniela Godel (France, 2021)

, Daniela Godel (France, 2021) Green , Karolina Kajetanowicz (Poland, 2021)

, Karolina Kajetanowicz (Poland, 2021) Half a Saba , Ben Molina (Israel, 2020)

Ben Molina (Israel, 2020) Hand , Ho Tsz Wing (Hong Kong, 2021)

, Ho Tsz Wing (Hong Kong, 2021) Hijack139 , Joachim Berg, Sondre Johre (Norway, 2020)

, Joachim Berg, Sondre Johre (Norway, 2020) Homebird , Ewa Smyk (UK, 2021)

, Ewa Smyk (UK, 2021) I’m Not Afraid Anymore , Eszter Kardos (Hungary, 2021)

, Eszter Kardos (Hungary, 2021) La Bestia , Marlijn van Nuenen, Ram Tamez, Alfredo Gerard Kuttikatt (France, 2020)

, Marlijn van Nuenen, Ram Tamez, Alfredo Gerard Kuttikatt (France, 2020) Lunate , Klára Fedora Homzová (Slovakia, 2020)

, Klára Fedora Homzová (Slovakia, 2020) Marcello , Karolin Schluttig (Germany, 2020)

, Karolin Schluttig (Germany, 2020) My Friend Who Shines in the Night , Grégoire De Bernouis, Jawed Boudaoud, Simon Cadilhac, Hélène Ledevin (France, 2020)

, Grégoire De Bernouis, Jawed Boudaoud, Simon Cadilhac, Hélène Ledevin (France, 2020) Once upon a time in Israel , Weronika Szyma (Poland, 2021)

, Weronika Szyma (Poland, 2021) Our Little Pond , Namiko Ishidate (Japan, 2021)

, Namiko Ishidate (Japan, 2021) Papa Zaza , Geraldine Charpentier (Belgium, 2020)

, Geraldine Charpentier (Belgium, 2020) Reduction , Réka Anna Szakály (Hungary, 2021)

, Réka Anna Szakály (Hungary, 2021) Sisters , Andrea Szelesová (Czechia, 2021)

, Andrea Szelesová (Czechia, 2021) Skeleton of a Moth , Emma Kay (UK, 2020)

, Emma Kay (UK, 2020) Space , Zhong Xian (UK, 2020)

, Zhong Xian (UK, 2020) The Edge , Geraldine Cammisar, Zaide Kutay (Switzerland, 2020)

, Geraldine Cammisar, Zaide Kutay (Switzerland, 2020) The Sam Story, Richard Noble (UK, 2021)