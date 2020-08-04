5th edition of Película film festival: online movies and open-air events in September

The 5th edition of the Película festival, the only Iberian-American film and culture festival in Romania, is due on September 9-16, and it will comply with all safety rules in force.

All films will be screened online, with Romanian subtitling during September 9-16. At the same, a selection of five of the most important Iberian-American films in the past years will be screened in an open-air event at Elvire Popesco every night during September 9-13.

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, Película festival gives up the competition section this year, and will focus its online content on Cinesquare platform (www.cinesquare.net). Next to new films made in 2018-2020, the festival also proposes this year other old productions such as Neruda (Chile, directed by Pablo Larrain), Marina Abramovic: The Space in Between (Brazil, directed by Marco Del Fiol), Retablo (Peru, directed by Alvaro Delgado-Aparicio, winner of the 2018 edition) or La Camarista (Mexico, directed by Lila Aviles, winner of the 2019 edition).

The selection of films this year includes productions from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Spain and Uruguay. Among the new films there are Tu me manques (Bolivia, by Rodrigo Bellot, starring Oscar Martinez – Bolivia’s proposal for the Oscars), Planta Permanente (Argentina/Uruguay, by Ezequiel Radusky) or Aleli (Uruguay, by Leticia Jorge Romero).

The full programme of the festival will be available on August 25 at www.peliculafiesta.ro, on Cinesquare și and on Facebook’s festival pag.

Tickets will be available on eventbook.ro starting August 25. For online screening, the tickets ca be bought on Cinesquare.