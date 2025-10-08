8 Tastes of the Future You Can Already Try in Romania

If you’re among those who love to indulge in new flavors and healthy ingredients, you’ve probably noticed that Romania’s market for innovative food products is becoming increasingly diverse. In recent years, more and more products and ingredients newly approved for consumption by the European Union have appeared on local shelves—both in physical stores and online.

Since you live in Europe, you can try them safely, as they are approved following rigorous evaluations by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). What’s currently available includes ingredients and dietary supplements designed to enhance your daily diet.

1. Algae

You’ve likely heard of chlorella and spirulina, available in powder form. Spirulina is rich in protein, while chlorella excels at detoxification. Both can be added to smoothies, lemonade, and other recipes. Their strong vegetal taste—especially chlorella’s—makes them an interesting addition to foods like hummus. Spirulina also serves as a natural blue or green colorant for desserts and other sweet preparations.

2. UV-treated mushrooms to boost vitamin D2 intake

Besides being a healthy food on their own, mushrooms exposed to ultraviolet light provide an excellent natural source of vitamin D2, known to support bone health and improve calcium and phosphorus absorption.

3. Chia seeds

Derived from sage varieties, chia seeds are nutritional powerhouses—high in fiber, antioxidants, minerals, and Omega-3 fatty acids, which support cardiovascular health. They can be used in puddings, shakes, jams, and other recipes.

4. Other plant-based proteins

Some are classified as novel foods (like lupin, or proteins derived from fungi and fava beans), while others come from peas and other traditional vegetables. These are popular among those following plant-based diets, as they can substitute animal proteins in countless recipes—from pancakes to sauces.

5. Insects

Currently, the European Food Safety Authority has approved four insect species for human consumption. Adventurous eaters can find whole cricket snacks, even in Romania—including chocolate-coated versions. More commonly, cricket flour is used as a protein-rich (70%) additive in baked goods, alongside cereal flours. It’s also packed with vitamins and other nutrients.

6. Noni juice (Indian mulberry / Morinda Citrifolia)

Available as a dietary supplement, noni juice has anti-inflammatory, anti-allergic, and anti-aging properties. The noni fruit contains over 150 nutrients, making it a favorite among wellness enthusiasts.

7. Sacha Inchi oil (Peruvian nuts / Plukenetia Volubilis)

This oil is rich in protein and Omega-3 fatty acids. In Europe, it’s available as a supplement, though in its native regions it’s also consumed as a snack or whole fruit.

8. Baobab powder

Sought after for its high fiber, antioxidant, and vitamin C content, baobab powder supports immunity and helps burn fat. It has even gained popularity in fitness circles.

All the products listed above—and many others—are approved by the European Union, meaning you can consume them without risk. However, that doesn’t mean you have to—EU approval simply confirms that they’ve undergone extensive testing before being allowed on the market.

And if you find it strange that in the future we might eat algae or even insects, remember that 30 years ago, kiwi, passion fruit, and chia seemed just as unusual.