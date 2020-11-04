A Brave New World: Alternative visions about the future at the 10th edition of BIEFF

BIEFF, the International Bucharest Experimental Film Festival, has reached the tenth edition, due on November 24-29. Held both online and offline, the event is dedicated to the films that go beyond the genre barriers and it will available to spectators countrywide, for the first time in the festival’s history. Spectators will enjoy movies, audio-visual exhibitions in the partner galleries: Rezidența BRD Scena9, Anca Poterașu Gallery and Goethe Pavilion and also on the streaming platform of the festival.

A Brave New World is the theme of 2020, presenting films from the International Competition, held in 7 curatorial topics, tackling such pressing issues for the contemporary society as: migration and forced dislocation, gender identity and performance, violence and its public representation, but also the sensitive border between utopia and dystopia in the contemporary society.

BIEFF will also comprise a section dedicated to short films awarded at renowned international film festivals, Golden Shorts – Best Films in Major Festivals, and also a special showcase of 4 movies selected at Berlin International Festival.

BIEFF – A decade of cinematic innovation gets together the films awarded at BIEFF so far.



The festival announces a change in its artistic board, with Oana Ghera becoming art director of the festival starting this year.