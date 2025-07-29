A Nobel Story Opens Cinemascop Festival on August 1st

The 8th edition of the Cinemascop Festival kicks off in Eforie Sud with a cinematic gem — a captivating Polish film that explores human nature, pride, envy, tradition, and, above all, “the unbearable condition of being a woman,” a being whom fate has long assigned a secondary role in history. “The Peasants” (dir. Hugh Welchman, Dorota Kobiela, 2023, 1h54’, PG-12), Poland’s 2024 Oscar entry, is a production by the team behind the acclaimed “Loving Vincent” — a dreamlike tribute that mesmerized the world with its sensitive homage to Vincent van Gogh. Directors DK Welchman and Hugh Welchman use the same breathtaking technique to bring a gallery of exceptional paintings to the big screen — a moving fresco of rural Polish life.

Offered by the Polish Institute, “The Peasants” was made with around 40,000 oil-painted frames, involving over 100 visual artists. The story itself is a masterpiece. The film is an adaptation of “Chłopi” (The Peasants) by Władysław Reymont, which won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1924 for its epic strength. The story intricately weaves Polish traditions, customs, and national identity, in a script reminiscent of Lars von Trier’s Dogville, especially in its raw and unflinching treatment of sexual violence. As international critics note, it is “a heartbreakingly beautiful film about the ugliness of human nature.”

Ten Days of Storytelling at Cinemascop

After 14 years of neglect, the summer garden in Eforie Sud was revived in 2018 through the initiative of the Czech Centre in Bucharest. As every year, its gates will open from August 1–10 for the Cinemascop Festival — an event that has become a landmark for film lovers in mid-summer. Seven cultural institutes invite you to the 8th edition of Cinemascop: ten days dedicated to European culture, with award-winning films, creative and recycling workshops, community dinners inspired by the traditions of partner countries, beach morning workouts, and evenings filled with music and dance. All activities have free admission.

Opening Day — Friday, August 1st

9:00–11:00 AM : Join us on the beach for a Polish sports session.

8:00 PM : Community dinner hosted by the Polish Institute.

9:00 PM: Screening of “The Peasants”, directed by Dorota Kobiela Welchman and Hugh Welchman.

Free entrance.

Cinemascop surprises and treats

Visitors will enjoy complimentary Azuga beer (only for adults, between 8:00–9:00 PM), Chio popcorn, and chips — all while supplies last, every day.

Eight Film Gems at Cinemascop

Aug 2 – “The New Year That Never Was” (dir. Bogdan Mureșanu, 2024, 2h18’, PG-12)

A Romanian tragicomedy about people secretly listening to Radio Free Europe days before the revolution. Venice Film Festival winner — Best Film in the Orizzonti section and FIPRESCI award. Inspired by a TV ode to dictator Ceaușescu, the screenplay won the 2024 Bisato d’Oro for Best Script.

Aug 3 – “Like Crazy” (dir. Paolo Virzì, 2016, 1h58’, PG-12)

A heartwarming Italian road trip comedy about two women escaping a psychiatric hospital in Tuscany, in search of happiness and love. Winner of three David di Donatello awards and a Golden Globe for Best Script. Presented by the Istituto Italiano di Cultura di Bucarest.

Aug 4 – “The Animal Kingdom” (dir. Thomas Cailley, 2023, 2h10’, PG-15)

In a world struck by mutations turning humans into animals, a father and son embark on a life-altering journey. Cannes “Un Certain Regard” winner and multiple César Awards recipient. Offered by the French Institute.

Aug 5 – “Running Women” (dir. Gábor Herendi, 2024, 1h45’, PG-15)

Hungary’s most-watched film of the last 25 years — a comedy about a mother and her daughters running a marathon together to fulfill a late husband’s wish. Presented by the Liszt Institute.

Aug 6 – “Rosaline” (dir. Karen Maine, 2022, 1h36’, PG-12)

A fresh, comedic take on Romeo and Juliet, with Kaitlyn Dever as a sharp-witted heroine left behind by Romeo. A witty feminist twist on Shakespeare.

Aug 7 – “Radio Prague” (dir. Jiří Mádl, 2024, 2h11’, PG-12)

The Czech Republic’s box office hit and Oscar submission — a powerful film about journalists at Czechoslovak Radio during the Soviet invasion. A stirring reflection on human resilience. Presented by the Czech Centre.

Aug 10 – “The Princess” (dir. Ed Perkins, 2022, 1h49’, PG-12)

A poignant documentary about Princess Diana, told entirely through archival footage. A heartbreaking portrait of her public life and private struggles. Offered by the British Council.

A Celebration of European Cultures

After seven spectacular editions, the Cinemascop Festival has become a summer celebration of European contemporary film and culture. Beyond film, this year’s edition includes diverse daily activities in the summer garden from 6:00 PM onward:

Creative Workshops for Children (Aug 1–3 and 8–10)

Hands-on artistic experiences supported by the Romanian Cultural Institute and Czech brand Koh-I-Noor.

Creative Recycling Workshops (Aug 4–7)

Open to all ages — learn to make terrariums from tires, practice upcycling, or work with cold porcelain.

Don’t miss the community dinners, a flavorful journey into European cultures:

Aug 1: Polish chłodnik

Aug 4: French cheeses

Aug 8: Tatar delicacies

Aug 9: Crêpes and surprises from young festival volunteers

Beach Mornings: From Aug 1–3, between 9:00–11:00 AM at Moon Beach Bar — join in for fun and friendly sports activities to start your day right.

On August 8, at 6:30 PM, the spotlight turns to the local Tatar community, with traditional food, jewelry exhibitions, a sports demo, dance performances, and a live concert presented by the Tatar Democratic Union.

The most anticipated night?

Silent Disco Party on August 9 at 9:00 PM — with three music channels (retro, electronic, pop, alternative) broadcast to headphones.

Entry with ID only.