A story about women who changed the world opens TIFF 2022: Call Jane

Call Jane, a courageous story about women’s rights, inspired by the realities of America in the late 1960s, opens the 21st edition of TIFF, with a gala screening on Friday, June 17, at 8:45 p.m. , in Unirii Square in Cluj-Napoca. Until June 26, some of the most anticipated films of the year – delicious comedies, multi-award-winning titles and stories inspired by real events, will run outdoors, night after night, on the giant screen in Unirii Open Air Square. The last evening is reserved for the film Official Competition / Official Competition, directed by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat, starring Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas.

Tickets were put up for sale at https://tiff.eventbook.ro/.

Nominated for an Oscar in 2016 for her screenplay for Carol (directed by Todd Haynes), Phyllis Nagy made her directorial debut at this year’s Sundance Festival with Call Jane. The film, starring Elizabeth Banks, tells the story of a woman who leads a quiet life with her husband and daughter in an American suburb. Everything until an unwanted pregnancy risks endangering her health. It’s 1968, and abortions are still illegal in Chicago. Her attempt to find a way out of this impossible situation will lead her to discover The Janes, a clandestine organization made up exclusively of women, which will change her life forever. The film will be shown at TIFF for the first time in Romania and will later be distributed by Transilvania Film.

Recently awarded seven César Awards, including Best Picture, Lost Illusions / Illusions perdues, a new production signed by French director Xavier Giannoli, he flamboyantly adapts Balzac’s masterpiece, finding unexpected reminders of contemporaneity in it. The rise and fall of the young poet Lucien de Rubempré, magnetically played by Benjamin Voisin (the protagonist of Francois Ozon’s Summer of ’85), is rendered in a carousel rhythm, with extraordinary attention to period details and a phenomenal cast, which also includes director Xavier Dolan.

The debut of director Alexandru Belc, included in the Official Selection at Cannes, in the Un Certain Regard section, Metronom will be seen in Unirii Square at Open Union Square. The film evokes Romania in the 70’s and the mechanisms of repression of the Securitate through a love story between two teenagers, marked by betrayal, freedom and forgiveness. Vlad Ivanov and Mihai Călin complete a cast of young actors, in which they excel, in the main role, Mara Bugarin, the sister of the actress Ioana Bugarin.

Legendary actor Gérard Depardieu returns to the big screen in Maigret, the latest film by multi-award-winning director Patrice Leconte. Spectators will have the opportunity to watch him in a role that suits him, that of Commissioner Maigret, an iconic character created by the novelist Georges Simenon, who is investigating the mysterious case of a crime that terrified Paris. Also from France comes to TIFF Oak / La chene (r. Laurent Charbonnier, Michel Seydoux), a cinematic gem included in the program of the special edition for lovers of nature documentaries. The film, presented for the first time at the Berlinale, follows, during the four seasons, the common life of all the animals, birds and insects that have found shelter around an oak tree.

Captain Volkonogov Escaped (directed by Natasha Merkulova, Alexei Ciupov) caused a stir in the Official Competition of the Venice Film Festival, with the story of an agent from the USSR in the 1930s, who decides to escape from the repressive system of which he is a part. soon to be hunted even by his colleagues. Also for suspense buffs, TIFF brings to the Union Square Open Air and Escape From Mogadishu / Escape From Mogadishu (directed by Ryoo Seung-wan), a political thriller based on real events from the Somali civil war that forced the staff of the Korean Embassies to North and South to make a temporary alliance to get rid of the violence of the protesters.

Fans of horror movies will enjoy Cut! aka Final Cut, presented this year at the official opening of the Cannes Film Festival. The action of the French comedy directed by Michel Hazanavicius (Oscar winner for The Artist) takes place on the set of a low-budget horror, where the shooting is interrupted by a real zombie invasion. In front of the camera, everything goes naturally, but behind it, the team desperately tries to save their work and life.

After conquering the festival’s fans at one of the first TIFF editions with the irresistible comedy Aislados, Spanish director David Marqués and actor Eric Frances return to Cluj with the delicious Unemployment Club, about a group of friends who never miss a morning at the bar , where they spend their time criticizing anything and anyone, while enjoying a few mugs of beer. The four have one thing in common: they are all unemployed. All but one …

On the last day of the festival, moviegoers are invited to watch the Official Competition, applauded at the Venice and San Sebastián festivals, in the heart of the city. The latest production of Argentine director Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat will give viewers the chance to see Antonio Banderas, Penélope Cruz and Oscar Martínez on the big screen again, in a sophisticated and naughty comedy about cinema, artistic pride and games of power.