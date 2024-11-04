Hundreds of participants from all over the capital enjoyed a week of captivating films and discussions during the first edition of Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest în Cartier. From October 25 to 31, festival films and workshops engaged audiences in five of the city’s districts, highlighting relevant and current themes closely tied to the featured screenings.

A Cinematic Tour Beyond Traditional Cinema Spaces

For the first time, award-winning films from Cannes and Berlin were brought directly into Bucharest’s neighborhoods. From the Cinema Hall at UNATC in District 2 and Cineplexx Titan in District 3, to Kultur21 in District 5 and Teatrul Masca in District 6, Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest în Cartier explored themes deeply rooted in contemporary reality, such as mental health, cultural identity, and the beauty of uniqueness in a world of imposed standards. Each screening was followed by a themed workshop designed to connect audiences with the topics portrayed in the films.

Dialogues on Mental Health, Indian Culture, and Colonial History

The workshop at UNATC’s Cinema Hall focused on destigmatizing mental health disorders, inspired by Averroès & Rosa Parks, a documentary by Nicolas Philibert. The film illustrates how, despite an overburdened healthcare system, people with mental illnesses can regain a place in society. The screening and workshop, led by psychotherapist Cosmina Ciobanu, attracted not only young people and high schoolers from nearby neighborhoods but also mental health professionals, fostering an open and empathetic atmosphere around the delicate issues of mental health.

The screening of All We Imagine as Light, winner of the Grand Prix at Cannes 2024, featured a video introduction by director Payal Kapadia, who gave audiences at Teatrul Masca insight into her film and Indian culture. The following workshop delved into the symbolism and complexity of Indian cinema, adding a layer of cultural authenticity to the evening.

At the National Dance Center and Kultur21, discussions focused on the impact of colonial history on art and identity, sparked by Dahomey, a film by Mati Diop that won the Golden Bear at Berlinale 2024. In workshops led by Maria Munteanu, exhibition coordinator and art historian, attendees reflected on how past centuries’ history continues to influence contemporary culture and perspectives on artistic heritage.

Challenges of Beauty and Authenticity Amid Societal Standards

At Cineplexx Titan, Diamant Brut by Agathe Riedinger opened a dialogue on the pressures of beauty standards and the aspirations of the younger generation. In a workshop led by Roxana Calin, clinical psychologist and integrative psychotherapist, the audience was encouraged to look beyond the surface and reflect on how media shapes self-perception and personal values.

Bringing Cinema Culture Closer to the Community

For many screening venues, including Kultur21, this event was a first. The films and discussions facilitated new cultural connections within communities and contributed to fostering accessible, genuine dialogue. Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest în Cartier was more than a film event; it was an opportunity for introspection and idea exchange, showcasing the power of cinema to cultivate empathy and understanding.