Beach, Please! is making history once again! Global superstar and one of the most influential figures in hip-hop, A$AP Rocky, has officially confirmed his appearance at the festival’s fourth edition. His show in Costinești will mark a historic moment for the music scene in Romania and Eastern Europe.

Known for hits like Praise The Lord, Fashion Killa, and L$D, and for his unmistakable style, A$AP Rocky will bring the authentic New York vibe to the beach in Costinești between July 9-13, 2025. Rihanna’s husband, with whom he shares two children, is not just a music phenomenon but also a fashion icon, having significantly influenced global pop culture over the past decade.

“We wanted to bring an iconic artist to Beach, Please!—someone who has changed the game but remains fresh and relevant. A$AP Rocky’s confirmation is a victory for our entire community,” says Andrei Șelaru (Selly), festival co-founder.

A$AP Rocky joins an explosive lineup of top artists who will transform the beach into an unforgettable show:

21 Savage , performing for the first time in Romania

, performing for the first time in Romania Young Thug , a global trap legend

, a global trap legend Lil Baby , the superstar of melodic hip-hop

, the superstar of melodic hip-hop Peso Pluma , the global Latin sensation

, the global Latin sensation Yeat, Ken Carson, NLE Choppa, 6IX9INE, Denzel Curry, Lazer Dim 700, Ferg, Swae Lee, Lil Pump, Lil Tjay, NAV, Lil Tecca, and many others.

The stage will also vibrate with performances from beloved Romanian artists, including INNA and Cojo.

A Record-Breaking Edition: Over 100,000 Tickets Sold Already

Interest in the festival has exceeded all expectations: over 100,000 tickets have been sold so far, making “Beach, Please!” the largest urban music event in Eastern Europe.

Organizers paused ticket sales in early April to adapt logistics to the massive number of attendees and have now released the final batch of tickets.

Prices start at €200 for General Access but will rise as tickets continue to sell out.

For those looking to experience the festival at a premium level, there’s the Ultra VIP + Golden Circle – 5 Day Pass for €400 (1,999 lei), which includes:

Access to the Ultra VIP area with premium amenities, private bar, and exclusive lounge

Golden Circle access, right in front of the stage

Fast Lane Access for quick entry to the festival

What’s New in 2025: Official Camping and Organized Transport

Beach, Please! is making major upgrades to its official camping area. Festival-goers will enjoy a larger space, shaded areas, and dedicated bars. The camping site also features:

24/7 secured and video-monitored zones

Modern showers and restrooms

Dedicated entertainment and relaxation areas

Quick access to the festival’s main area

Additionally, a shuttle bus system will be available, connecting Costinești with the major southern seaside resorts: Mangalia, Saturn, Venus, Neptun, Olimp, Eforie Sud, Eforie Nord, and Constanța. Participants will be able to travel to and from the festival safely and without worrying about traffic or parking.

As part of its expansion, the festival is also adding:

A 6-hectare food court promenade catering to every culinary preference

catering to every culinary preference A brand-new parking area

Upgraded roads to ease traffic flow

Over 2,000 people are involved in the organization of the event, ensuring a spectacular experience at every level.

Major Economic Impact: €60 Million for Costinești and Surrounding Areas

Beach, Please! 2025 is about more than music and fun — it also means a significant capital infusion for the entire region. This year’s edition is expected to bring over €60 million to the local economy through participants’ spending on accommodation, transportation, restaurants, services, and related activities.

“Beach, Please! is more than a festival — it’s an engine of economic and cultural energy for Romania’s coastline. We’re proud to contribute to the local community’s development and to place Romania on the map of major international events,” adds Șelaru.

Let’s Beach, Please!

The festival promises not just concerts, but an entire universe of urban entertainment: 5 days of music, art, street culture, and pure energy.

Tickets are still available at www.beach-please.ro, but some categories are close to selling out.