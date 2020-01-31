Access rules and schedule for BRUCE DICKINSON’ seminar, legendary music icon, next Saturday

Bruce Dickinson, the English singer, songwriter, musician, airline pilot, entrepreneur, author, and broadcaster comes this time in Romania to talk to fans about his book, about his time spent away from Iron Maiden, about passion for airplanes, beer and so many other interesting things.

This event will take place, next Saturday, on February 8, at Sala Radio (Radio Hall) in Bucharest. Tickets can be purchased via iabilet.ro and bilete.ro!

In 2017, Bruce began promoting his autobiography through a small tour in England. “What Does This Button Do?” On 15 October 2015, Harper Collins and Dey Street announced that they would publish Dickinson’s memoirs. What Does This Button Do? was released on 19 October 2017. The book became bestseller in New York Times and the UK Times charts, which soon led to a real world tour of fans. The event gradually turned into a one-man show that can last for more than two hours.

Schedule:



19:00 Open doors;

19:30 Entrance in the hall;

20:15 Bruce Dickinson’s one man show – part I

21:10 Break;

21:25 Bruce Dickinson’s one man show – part II

All ticket holders are asked to come prepared with a pen and a question for Bruce. At the entrance, all the ticket holders will receive a special card to write the question and then deposit it in the special place arranged near the merchandise stand, from where you can buy Bruce Dickinson’s book.