Actor Ion Caramitru buried at Bellu Cemetery

Actor Ion Caramitru was laid to rest today on the Actors Alley of the Bucharest Bellu Cemetery on Friday.

On the way from the Visarion Church to the cemetery, the funeral procession stopped in front of the “I.L. Caragiale” National Theater, where he served as manager over the past 16 years, for a final farewell.

A condolence book was opened on Tuesday in the foyer of the theater’s Grand Hall, for the public to pay tribute to the revered actor.

Actor Ion Caramitru, manager of the Bucharest National Theater and president of the National Union of Romanian Theatres (UNITER), died on Sunday at the “Elias” Hospital aged 79.