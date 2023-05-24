Actor Sebastian Stan returns from Hollywood to produce a Romanian film

The Romanian actor based in the USA Sebastian Stan will be one of the producers of the film “Malul Vânăt” (Blue Banks), the debut feature film of the Romanian director Andreea Cristina Borțun, Variety magazine reports.

Blue Banks will tell the story of Lavinia, a single mother trying to create a better life for herself and her 13-year-old son in a poor Romanian village. “She is impulsive, prone to misreading situations, and not sure how to love. But her son, on the threshold between childhood and adolescence, needs his mother more than ever, and over the course of four seasons their relationship is put to the test,” Variety says.

Sebastian Stan, who was born in Constanța in 1982 and immigrated to the USA with his mother after his parents’ divorce, became famous in Hollywood thanks to his portrayal of Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier) in the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Last year he starred as Tommy Lee, the former drummer for rock band Motley Crue, in Pam & Tommy, a Hulu original miniseries about his troubled marriage to former model and Baywatch star Pamela Anderson.

This role earned him nominations for Emmy Awards, American Film Critics Awards and Golden Globes.

Stan, who met Borțun for the first time at Cannes in 2021, said that the script for Blue Banks impressed him on a personal level.

“Being that I was raised by a single mother, moved and lived in three different countries at an early age, with my mother determined to find me security and a better life out of communist Romania and my inability to grasp the sacrifice and the profound impact of all this at the time, this story really spoke to me on a deeply personal level,” Stan said.