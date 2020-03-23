Actors from theatre in Sibiu to read stories on the phone to single old people

Actors of the Gong Theatre in Sibiu will read stories on the phone to single people aged over 65.

During the emergency state prompted by the Coronavirus epidemic, the employees of the Gong Theatre for Children and Youth from Sibiu, central Romania, will try to stand by the most vulnerable people in the community.

“Only together we’ll manage to get over what’s happening around! We vowed to come to the aid of the local administration, to limit the spread of his virus. We’ll identify those who might enjoy a phone call from us. We’ll try to assure the elderly that they are not alone during this time and that they have a friend tot alk to on a daily basis,” said Adrian Tibu, the manager of the Gong Theatre.

At this point, all theatre plays and public events of the Gong Theatre are delayed indefinitely.

Those who want to be included on the waiting list can do it in the phone at 0269 211 349 or by e-mail at organizare@teatrulgong.ro, within the limit of the theatre’s resources.