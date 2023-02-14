Adina Pintilie: ‘You Are Another Me—A Cathedral of the Body’, in the official opening of Timisoara 2023 – European Capital of Culture

After successfully representing Romania at 59th International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia 2022, the exhibition ‘You Are Another Me—A Cathedral of the Body’ by artist and filmmaker Adina Pintilie, will be presented for the first time in Romania, at Kunsthalle Bega, in the official opening of ‘Timisoara 2023 – European Capital of Culture’ (February 17-19, 2023). The opening event will take place on February 17 at 1 p.m. It will be attended by artist Adina Pintilie, curators Cosmin Costinaș, Viktor Neumann, protagonists Hermann Müller and Dirk Lange and creative producer Bianca Oana.

Nominated to represent Romania at the 2022 Venice Art Biennial,the exhibition ‘You Are Another Me—A Cathedral of the Body’ presented a series of new art works by Adina Pintilie: several film installations, a cinematic sculpture and a VR installation. Reimagining the historically loaded Romanian pavilion into a contemporary ‘cathedral‘, the exhibition celebrates the body and human connections beyond preconceptions, encouraging openness to different experiences of the body and diverse views of the world. It proposes possibilities to see, to think, and to relate, that destabilize ingrained visual rhetoric and politics of the gaze, making way for new forms of knowing and for transformative experiences.

The exhibition presented in Venice from April 23 to November 27, 2022 was adapted to Kunsthalle Bega art space în Timișoara with the support of the City of Timișoara – Center for Projects and BRD Groupe Société Générale, leading partner, by artist Bogdan Rața together with exhibition designer Martin Backhaus, sound mixers Marius Leftărache and Vlad Feneșan, H3 media art studio and VR designer collective Augmented Space Agency.

Statement by Alina Cristescu, Kunsthalle Bega: “It is a great honor for our team to be trusted by Adina Pintilie, whose human and artistic essences charmed us from the first moments, to co-produce and present her newest project, «You Are Another Me–A Cathedral of the Body» at Kunsthalle Bega, Timișoara.”

Statement by Corina Oprea, curator “People” – Timișoara 2023 – European Capital of Culture: “Adina Pintilie’s exceptional multimedia installation «You Are Another Me—A Cathedral of the Body» is a manifesto for love and a celebration of bodies as vehicles of knowledge in a world of ever-increasing isolation. With feeling and diligence, Adina Pintilie creates a safe space for addressing the importance of intimacy, an infinite chance of opening towards diverse worlds invoked and to be discovered. The presentation of this masterful production is an event at national level, and I am grateful to Adina for accepting the invitation to have the premiere at the Opening of Timisoara 2023 European Capital of Culture. Thank you to Manekino team and to Kunsthalle Bega for their co-organization.”

Statement by curators Cosmin Costinaș and Viktor Neumann: “There is a particular timeliness about Adina Pintilie’s project: today, once again, the body has become a contested site for ideologies, a pretext for cultural and political anxiety, brought to the extreme by the recent outbreak of an atrocious war on the European continent, motivated by an imperialist, nationalist ideology and fascist ethos. Amidst this resurgence of right-wing ideologies, seen throughout the world and accelerated during the pandemic—which also saw a hijacking of the discourses on body autonomy—Pintilie imagines a contemporary site for the transgression of divisions towards mutual affection and devotion.”

The project’s Cultural Mediation Programme, realized in partnership with HKW Haus der Kulturen der Welt Berlin and coordinated by Larisa Oancea (art historian and researcher) and Daniel Neugebauer (Head of Communication and Cultural Education at HKW Berlin), was launched for young researchers and students to assist the visiting audience during the exhibition ‘You Are Another Me–A Cathedral of the Body’. The participants will have the important role of ensuring, on the one hand, the mediation process of the exhibition content with the visiting public of the exhibition, and on the other hand, to extend and deepen the artistic research on topics inherent to Adina Pintilie’s project, such as the poetics of intimacy and the politics of the body.

The exhibition ‘You Are Another Me—A Cathedral of the Body’ is open to the public at Kunsthalle Bega, from February 17 to April 30, 2023. Then it will continue its international exhibition route, in Germany, at the Württembergischer Kunstverein, Stuttgart (October 2023 – February 2024).

You Are Another Me—A Cathedral of the Body is part of the Opening of Timișoara 2023 – European Capital of Culture and financed by the Municipality of Timișoara through the Center for Projects and produced by Manekino Film, Manekino Cultural Association, Kunsthalle Bega and Calina Foundation, supported by BRD Groupe Société Générale as main partner, and by the Romanian Cultural Institute.