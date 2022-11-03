Adrian Ghenie and the Marin Sorescu collection, in the biggest contemporary art auction of the season

A premiere in the Romanian art market – works from the collection of the renowned Romania writer Marin Sorescu, alongside contemporary artworks signed by top artists, are being auctioned in the biggest event dedicated to contemporary art this season.

The Postmodern and Contemporary Art Auction brings together investable works with the potential to increase in value in a short period of time for investors seeking refuge in art due to market turbulence.

Moreover, with the art auction market the only one that has not risen in price in the context of inflation, contemporary art is gaining popularity and investors are enjoying stability and pieces resistant to the economic downturn. Investable artists from the Contemporary Art Auction of November 15: Corneliu Baba, Ion Țuculescu, Sabin Bălașa, Ștefan Câltia or Adrian Ghenie.

Adrian Ghenie, who revolutionized the contemporary art scene worldwide with his sumptuous works, which depict the brutality of the darkest moments of recent history, is present in the auction on November 15 with two works. The most valuable is “Bomb” and has a starting price of 80,000 euros, depicting the image of a detonated bomb that brings out feelings of anguish and vulnerability, buried deep in the collective consciousness. Today, the works signed by Ghenie are present in the most important museums, galleries and private collections in the world, being followed by the biggest collectors of the moment. The work “Studio Scene 6” was sold for 1.2 million euros last month at the Art Fair, an event organized under the auspices of Art Basel. The work signed by Ghenie ended up in a private collection in the USA. In Romania, any appearance signed by the coveted artist is viewed by investors as an asset with the possibility of hoarding. This is also the case with the work “Tower“, which, in the November 15 Auction, has a starting price of 15,000 euros.

In a unique way, during the event on November 15, a series of works belonging to the writer Marin Sorescu, who held the position of Minister of Culture in the period 1993-1995, appeared. Marin Sorescu was noted, in addition to his literary talent, for his concern for painting, opening numerous exhibitions in the country and abroad alongside the artists of the time.

The Postmodern and Contemporary Art auction brings together four works from the prestigious Marin Sorescu collection: “Still life with orange, fruit bowl and pipe“, signed by Ion Pacea and “Butterfly” by Vincentiu Grigorescu, which have a starting price of 1,500 euros each ; “Owl and fish” made by Ion Alin Gheorghiu and starting at the price of 1,200 euros and “The road home” by Gheorghe Vrăneantu, which has a price of 1,000 euros.

Another impressive appearance in the November 15 auction is the work “Diluted Atmosphere”, signed by Ion Țuculescu. The work, which has a starting price of 40,000 euros, comes from the Maria and Ioana Țuculescu collection and encompasses all the defining elements of Țuculescu’s totemic period.

The approximately 200 works from the Postmodern and Contemporary Art Auction are exhibited at the Cesianu-Racoviță Palace. Admission is free and exhibition hours are 10:00-20:00 Monday through Sunday. The auction on November 15 will take place from 19:00 in the auction room of Casa A10 by Artmark, but also online on the Artmark Live 2.0 platform.