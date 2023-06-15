“Adrian Ghenie: The Impossible Body” exhibition extended until July 9

The series of cultural events in Timișoara attracted a record number of visitors, coming from Romania and all over the world. The event-exhibition “Adrian Ghenie: The Impossible body/ Corpul impulsi” has attracted a lot of visitors since the opening in April until now. The public’s demand to see Adrian Ghenie’s works led the organizers, the Art Encounters Foundation, to extend this exhibition until July 9.

“Due to the large number of visitors we decided to expand the exhibition and continue the dynamic program of mediation that accompanies it. It is a joy for us to see that the series of drawings and paintings created especially by Adrian Ghenie for the exhibition in Timișoara has attracted so many art lovers. Each guided tour was attended by over 50 people, and weekly there were visits from outside the city, especially from schools and faculties in Romania”, said Diana Marincu, curator of the exhibition and artistic director of the Art Encounters Foundation.

The exhibition reflects the artist’s personal experiences during the pandemic period, and the viewers found themselves in the scenes that deconstruct the human figure in a new bodily hybrid, between anatomy, technology and connectivity. This theme also refers to the period of the pandemic, which changed man’s relationship with his domestic and intimate universe, complicating human interactions and fragmenting the perspectives we have about personal space and public space. Perceptions were guided by human interaction with technology, with social media, with communication devices, which became the “windows” to the outside.

In the “Impossible Body” exhibition, Adrian Ghenie captured these changes in body language in contemporary man through the new postures and gestures influenced by the interaction with the devices he handles, from laptops, the TV remote control or mobile phones. In the series of works now presented by Ghenie, the tumult that surrounds the body seems to personify one of the artist’s highly pertinent observations – nowadays we are never alone, even when we isolate ourselves. Constant access to technology and the digital environment makes us, potentially at least, permanently connected and bound to a collective network, albeit increasingly solitary.

Visitors are still welcome at the ISHO Pavilion between hours12.00 – 20.00, from Wednesday to Sunday. Access remains free until the exhibition closes on July 9.